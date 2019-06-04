×
World Cup 2019: Match 8, South Africa vs India Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
43   //    04 Jun 2019, 19:46 IST

India vs South Africa
India vs South Africa

India are set to kick-start their World Cup 2019 campaign against a wounded South African side on Wednesday, June 5. The Proteas have lost both their World Cup fixtures against England and Bangladesh respectively, and suddenly finds themselves in a must-win situation against India.

Match Details

Date: 5th June 2019 (Wednesday)

Time: 11:30 AM (South Africa), 10:30 AM (England) and 03:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Weather Report

The spectators are expected to witness a chilly Southampton morning, with 90 per cent cloud cover during the course of the game. The temperature will be roving around 15-17 degree Celsius amrk, with some traces of rain expected during the afternoon session.

Pitch Report

The well balanced Rose Bowl track is known for its perfect balance between the bat and the ball, which means a tight and mouth-watering contest is expected between these teams.

Head-to-Head Stats

OverallIndia and South Africa have clashed in 80 completed ODIs, and the Proteas secure a head-to-head advantage with 46 wins, with India winning in 34 games.

In CWCIndians have not garnered much success against the South Africans and have managed just one win in their four World Cup games.

In England: The sides have played each other on three occasions, with the Indians marginally edging out the Proteas by a 2-1 margin.

At Rose Bowl: Both these teams haven't gone head-to-head at this venue. While the overall stats favours South Africa with one win and a loss here. On the flipside, the Indians have lost both the games they have played at this venue.

India

Indian Cricket Team
Indian Cricket Team

The Men in Blue are undoubtedly among the favourites to clinch the title. They have been witnessing an incredible form since winning the Asia Cup 2018, and have beaten Australia and New Zealand at their respective dens. Though their defeat against the Kiwis in the warm-up game raised few questions which they must address ahead of their meeting with South Africa on Wednesday.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan

Flamboyant opener Shikhar Dhawan is often referred as a man for the big occasions, mostly due to his key performances in the ICC and ACC events. The batsman was India's leading run getter at the 2015 World Cup with 412 runs, and he will be expected to provide a good start with Rohit Sharma, while the middle order duties will beared by skipper Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and KL Rahul. While Kohli was India's best batsman during India's 2018 ODI visit to England, Dhoni (113) and Rahul (108) showed great temperament in the warm-up fixture against Bangladesh.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami & Yuzvendra Chahal

On the bowling front Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar form a threatening pace unit with ability thrash any batting line-up. While Ravindra Jadeja is expected to join Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin department.

Expected Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (W), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

South Africa

South Africa Cricket Team
South Africa Cricket Team

The Proteas struggle in the World Cup 2019 continued as they lost their second game against Bangladesh by 21 runs. Now, they will certainly go out of their skins to win this game against India.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock & Hashim Amla

Skipper Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock hold the key in this department and their chances of revival mostly depend on the performance of these three players.

Rassie van der Dussen (41), David Miller (38) and JP Duminy (45) also displayed their capabilities last time out, and they will be expected to make it better against India.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Imran Tahir & Kagiso Rabada

Imran Tahir has taken four wickets in two games, while Kagiso Rabada has taken two, and the South African skipper will mostly rely on the services of these two to employ early dents in the Indian lineup. Further, they will be joined by Beuran Hendricks, who has been named as Dale Steyn's replacement for the remainder part of World Cup, could get a direct entry into the playing XI.

Expected Playing XI

Quinton de Kock (W), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (C), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris Dwaine Pretorius/Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir.

CWC Live Score & News South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Faf du Plessis Rose Bowl Cricket Ground ICC World Cup 2019 Venues 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
