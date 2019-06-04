×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Media boycotts interaction with Team India ahead of India-South Africa clash

Karthik Raj
CONTRIBUTOR
News
843   //    04 Jun 2019, 13:33 IST

Skipper Virat Kohli and Coach Ravi Shastri

Ahead of India's opening clash in the World Cup against South Africa, the buzz around the match was building amongst both the fans and also the huge media contingent from India. However, while excitement amongst the fans will only increase constantly, the Indian media contingent was left disappointed on Monday by Indian Team.

As expected, Team India were practising at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, but rain brought an abrupt end to the session. As a result, the media contingent wanted to use this opportunity to fill in an optional press conference. Subsequently, the necessary arrangements for the press conference were being done as a number of Indian journalists settled down in the conference room.

A representative from the Indian team management informed the large gathering of journalists that two of India's net bowlers, Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar, will be present for the press conference. Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar were made available considering they will return home very soon. This irked the media contingent to an extent that they protested the presence of two players who are not part of India's World Cup. The media contingent who were expecting the availability of Coach Ravi Shastri or skipper Virat Kohli were left high and dry.

Consequently, the frustrated media contingent called off the press conference. The senior members of the journalism fraternity went on to question the Indian team manager as to why no senior player was made available. In return, the media manager replied that this was done considering that India's World Cup campaign hadn't started yet.

This meant a lost opportunity to quiz the Indian team management about several important issues like Kedar Jadhav's fitness progression and India's bowling attack combination among other things. The journalists will be hoping that at least Tuesday's mandatory press conference can bear some important information.

Tags:
CWC Live Score & News South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Deepak Chahar ODI Cricket
Advertisement
World Cup 2019 : Indian Cricket team goes paintballing in Southampton before clash against South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla & Lungi Ngidi injury updates ahead of India-South Africa clash
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Kagiso Rabada takes a dig at 'immature' Virat Kohli ahead of India-South Africa clash
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the verge of creating an unwanted World Cup record against India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs India: Key battles which could decide the outcome of the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Latest update on Virat Kohli's injury ahead of the opening game
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Injury scare for India as Kohli hurts his thumb during practice
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Legendary combined XI who may be playing their last World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: One brave selection India can make for the opening game against South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Lungi Ngidi will miss match against India due to a hamstring injury
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Today, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us