World Cup 2019: Media boycotts interaction with Team India ahead of India-South Africa clash

Ahead of India's opening clash in the World Cup against South Africa, the buzz around the match was building amongst both the fans and also the huge media contingent from India. However, while excitement amongst the fans will only increase constantly, the Indian media contingent was left disappointed on Monday by Indian Team.

As expected, Team India were practising at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, but rain brought an abrupt end to the session. As a result, the media contingent wanted to use this opportunity to fill in an optional press conference. Subsequently, the necessary arrangements for the press conference were being done as a number of Indian journalists settled down in the conference room.

A representative from the Indian team management informed the large gathering of journalists that two of India's net bowlers, Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar, will be present for the press conference. Avesh Khan and Deepak Chahar were made available considering they will return home very soon. This irked the media contingent to an extent that they protested the presence of two players who are not part of India's World Cup. The media contingent who were expecting the availability of Coach Ravi Shastri or skipper Virat Kohli were left high and dry.

Consequently, the frustrated media contingent called off the press conference. The senior members of the journalism fraternity went on to question the Indian team manager as to why no senior player was made available. In return, the media manager replied that this was done considering that India's World Cup campaign hadn't started yet.

This meant a lost opportunity to quiz the Indian team management about several important issues like Kedar Jadhav's fitness progression and India's bowling attack combination among other things. The journalists will be hoping that at least Tuesday's mandatory press conference can bear some important information.