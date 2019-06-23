World Cup 2019: Mehidy Hasan fine now, says Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes

Satvik Pandey FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 362 // 23 Jun 2019, 20:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

If Mehidy is unable to play, it will be a big jolt for Bangladesh

What’s the story?

Bangladesh team coach Steve Rhodes in a statement said that the cricketer is now out of danger and his recovery from this point on would solely depend on rest and treatment given to him.

In case you didn’t know…

Mehidy Hasan was struck on the side of a head by a ball during a net session in Southampton. The incident happened while Mehidy was giving an interview on the sidelines during a practice session

The heart of the matter

The Bangladesh spinner was struck on the side of a head by a ball during a net session.

The incident apparently happened when Sabbir Rahman played a lofted shot off a Mashrafe Mortaza delivery and it hit the side of Mehidy's head, who was padded up to replace him in the nets. The 21-year-old spinner immediately fell down after being struck. However, he recovered soon enough and even wanted to continue in the nets, but wasn’t allowed to do so.

''Mehidy apparently wanted to continue batting in the nets but was not allowed to,'' BCB media manager Rabeed Imam told reporters.

Clearing the air on the spinner's health, the Bangladesh head coach said, ”He [Mehidy] was hit by a ball but as far as I know he is fine at the moment.”

Rhodes also added that his ability to play from this point on depends only on the assessment report of team’s physio. Bangladesh doesn't want anymore injury concerns as Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain missed the game against Australia due to a back spasm and shoulder injury respectively.

What’s next?

With Bangladesh set to play against the Afghans on June 24th, it will be interesting to see what changes are made to their line-up.