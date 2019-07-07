World Cup 2019: Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper after the league stage

Australia v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Australia's wicket-keeper Alex Carey tops the list of most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in the league stage of World Cup 2019. In the nine innings where he has kept wickets, he has carried out 19 dismissals, comprising of 17 catches and two stumpings.

The record of most dismissals in an innings by a wicket-keeper in the league stage is a tie, with both Carey and Tom Latham (New Zealand) splitting the top honor. Both of them effected five dismissals each in an innings, incidentally, against the same opposition -Afghanistan. While Carey took four catches and a stumping, Latham's all five dismissals comprised of catches.

In the match against Afghanistan in Bristol, Carey was involved in the dismissals of Hazratullah Zazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, and Dawlat Zadran. Hashmatullah was stumped off the bowling of Adam Zampa.

Carey, with an average of 2.111 dismissals per inning, is the only wicket-keeper with an average greater than 2. The next best is West Indies keeper Shai Hope (1.777), who lags behind Carey by quite some distance.

So here's a look at the dismissal statistics of all the wicket-keepers in the tournament.

(Disclaimer: Only those innings taken into account where the player discharged wicket-keeping duties)

[Name - Innings - Dismissals - Catches (Ct) - Stumpings (St) - Dismissals per innings]

Alex Carey (AUS) - 9 innings - 19 dismissals - 17 Ct - 2 St - 2.111

Shai Hope (WI) - 9 innings - 16 dismissals - 16 Ct - 0 St - 1.777

Tom Latham (NZ) - 8 innings - 15 dismissals - 15 Ct - 0 St - 1.875

Sarfaraz Ahmed (PAK) - 8 innings - 14 dismissals - 13 Ct - 1 St - 1.750

Jos Buttler (ENG) - 9 innings - 12 dismissals - 10 Ct - 2 Ct - 1.333

Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) - 8 innings - 10 dismissals - 8 Ct - 2 St - 1.250

Quinton De Kock (SA) - 8 innings - 9 dismissals - 9 Ct - 0 St - 1.125

M.S.Dhoni (IND) - 8 innings - 9 dismissals - 6 Ct - 3 St - 1.125

Kusal Perera (SL) - 7 innings - 8 dismissals - 8 Ct - 0 St - 1.142

Ikram Ali Khil (AFG) - 7 innings - 4 dismissals - 2 Ct - 2 St - 0.571

Moh'd Shahzad (AFG) - 2 innings - 2 dismissals - 2 Ct - 0 St - 1.000

