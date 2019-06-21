World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets (Updated) after AUS vs BAN match

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Australia registered a 48-win against Bangladesh in Match 26 of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat on a fantastic batting track at Trent Bridge. As has been the case in the World Cup so far, skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner notched up a big opening partnership. With this partnership, Warner and Finch now have two hundred-run partnerships and three fifty-run partnerships in 6 matches. Both the batsmen took on a positive approach and brought up their fifties in quick time. However, Finch returned to the pavilion immediately off a Soumya Sarkar delivery that bounced more than what he expected to.

On the other hand, Warner knuckled down and brought up his century off 110 balls. At the same time, his partner Usman Khawaja came back into form with a well made half-century. After that, the duo understood that 300-320 won't be enough on this placid track and hence they started to accelerate. Warner brought up his 3rd fifty (150) in just 29 balls. Just when he was looking good to score a double hundred, Sarkar dismissed Warner to pick up his second wicket.

With an awesome platform to launch, Maxwell came in and started to strike the ball beautifully. But, just when he was looking ominous, a run-out ended his knock prematurely. His wicket meant that Australia a little bit of momentum and ended up with a total of 381/5 after 50 overs.

Even though the target was humongous, Bangladesh had the chance to believe that they could pull off a miracle with their in-form batting line-up. After all, Bangladesh had chased down 322 against West Indies only a few days ago. However, Bangladesh lost an early wicket in the form of Soumya Sarkar. After that, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan joined together to form a promising partnership. Just when things were looking good for Bangladesh, Shakib lost his wicket in a very soft manner off Stoinis' bowling.

Six overs later, Mitchell Starc got the better of Tamim Iqbal. This meant that Bangladesh badly needed a sizeable partnership at a good rate. The experienced Mushfiqur Rahim tried to stitch an association with Liton Das but the latter lost his wicket after a good start. With Bangladesh having lost 4 wickets, Australia were in the driver's seat at the 30-over mark. But, Rahim and Mahmudullah didn't give up as they put up a valiant 127-run stand to give their fans a glimmer of hope. Yet, Bangladesh were always swimming against the tide and Mahmudullah's wicket proved to be the final nail in the coffin. Eventually, Bangladesh's chase petered out in spite of Rahim's century to lose by a margin of 48 runs.

Most Runs

At the moment, the top 2 in the Most-Run getters list feature both the Australian openers. With his mammoth hundred, Warner moved to the top spot in the list. He now has 447 runs at an average of 89.40 from 6 matches. Meanwhile, Finch has scored 396 runs at an average of 66 in the World Cup so far. From the Bangladesh point of view, Mushfiqur Rahim's wonderful century made sure that he entered the Top 10 at the 7th spot.

Most Wickets

Mitchell Starc rose to the top of the wicket-takers list with the wickets of Tamim Iqbal and Mehidy Hasan. On the other hand, Mustafizur entered the Top 10 with his lone wicket of Steven Smith.