×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets (Updated) after Pakistan vs South Africa match

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
Feature
11   //    24 Jun 2019, 01:10 IST

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

After their convincing win against South Africa in the group stage match of World Cup 2019, Pakistan hold on to the glimmer of hope that they can still make it to the semi-finals.

In the first inning, Pakistan rode on the back of a stunning knock from Haris Sohail to post a total of 308/7. With South Africa's batting being a huge letdown in the previous games, this daunting total was going to be a major challenge.

Their chase couldn't have got off to a worse start as Hashim Amla was sent back by the in-form Mohammad Amir in his very first over. Then, Quinton de Kock and skipper Faf du Plessis steadied the South African chase but Shadab Khan broke the partnership as the former's sweep could only find Imam in the deep. A few overs later, Shadab struck another blow as Aiden Markram's hard time in the middle was brought to an end. This brought together Du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen.

However, a few overs later, Pakistan's strike bowler Amir came back into the attack to dismiss du Plessis. Also, all this while the run-rate had been steadily rising and this resulted in another wicket as Dussen failed while trying to go big against Shadab. Dussen's wicket resulted in South Africa losing half of their side and Pakistan were moving towards a big win.

The likes of David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris played decent cameos to reduce the margin of the loss. In the end, Wahab Riaz found some reverse swing and rounded off the match to hand over a 49-run victory for Pakistan. This result meant that Pakistan still have a chance in this World Cup while South Africa became the second team to be knocked out after Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss at Lords and chose to bat on a greenish wicket. The decision seemingly placed a lot of faith on his under-performing batting line-up. Pakistan's openers, Fakhar Zaman and Imam Ul Haq proved that their skipper's decision was right by starting off on a great note. Both the batsmen took on South Africa's pacers and scored at a fair clip.

Their 81-run opening stand was broken the moment spin came into the picture as Zaman played a poor shot off Imran Tahir's bowling to lose his wicket. A few overs later, Imam fell victim to a stunning catch as the 40-year young Tahir plucked out a low hit off his own bowling. Then, just like Zaman and Imam lost their wickets, Hafeez too got out in an innocuous manner off Aiden Markram's bowling.

This wicket brought together Azam and Haris Sohail and the inning turned on its head after that. Playing his first match of the World Cup, Sohail started to time the ball as if he had never missed a match. This knock from Sohail helped Azam at the other end as he kept on rotating the strike without any pressure to accelerate. Their 81-run-stand was finally brought to an end as Azam mistimed a big shot off Andile Phehlukwayo.

This wicket didn't perturb Sohail as he continued with his effortless strokeplay while batting with Imad Wasim. Sohail's classy 89-run knock reached its conclusion in the last over but he had already done enough as Pakistan ended up with a score of 308/7 after 50 overs.

Advertisement

Most Runs

Most runs
Most runs

Given that the batsmen from both teams hadn't had a great tournament before this match, Pakistan and South Africa still don't have a representative in the Top 10 list for Most Runs.

Most Wickets

Most Wickets
Most Wickets

While there weren't any major changes in the batting list, Mohammad Amir and Imran Tahir ensured that the same doesn't happen with the Most Wickets list. Amir regained his top spot with two wickets while Tahir also took two on his own to hold the 7th position.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket South Africa Cricket Mohammad Amir Haris Sohail ODI Cricket
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, Match 30: Pakistan vs South Africa Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 30, Pakistan vs South Africa: Why Pakistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa: Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa: Ideal playing XI for both teams
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets  (Updated) after NZ v SA Match
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Looking back at all the Pakistan vs South Africa matches at the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 30, Pakistan vs South Africa: Venue details, Team News, Predicted 11,  and Match Prediction 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Pakistan vs South Africa: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as South Africa goes out of the tournament while Pakistan stays alive
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Pakistan beat South Africa to knock them out of the tournament 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Yesterday
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Yesterday
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Today
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us