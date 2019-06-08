World Cup 2019: Net bowler of Indian origin hospitalized after getting hit on the head by David Warner

David Warner eventually called off his net session after the incident

What's the story?

Jai Kishan, an English fast-bowler of Indian Origin was hit on the head by a shot from David Warner during a net session at The Oval today. As reported in The Hindu, the youngster initially wreathed in pain before collapsing to the ground.

In case you didn't know...

Australia is set to face India in a crucial game on Sunday in the World Cup and on the eve of the game, the defending champions were involved in an intense practice session.

This incident happened during the second hour of the session when Jai Kishan tried stopping a ball that flew off the bat of Warner.

The heart of the matter

The young fast-bowler fell to the ground and a medical team was soon rushed into the field. Jai Kishan was responding to the treatment and was eventually taken to a nearby hospital.

The Australian team resumed their session after the incident but David Warner did not take part in the preparations for the rest of the day.

Speaking about the incident, ICC's venue manager Michael Gibson said

From Surrey medical facility, he has now been taken to hospital for precautionary measures. He was conscious when he was taken to hospital. We will provide further updates when available

Jai Kishan is expected to stay in the hospital for the next 24 hours.

What's next?

Australia was not considered as a favourite to lift the trophy until a few months ago. However, after the return of David Warner and Steve Smith, the Kangaroos have come back to form and are now one of the contenders to win the World Cup.