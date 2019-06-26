×
World Cup 2019: New Zealand vs Pakistan - New Zealand's probable playing XI, key players, and stats

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Preview
165   //    26 Jun 2019, 08:12 IST

West Indies v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
West Indies v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

New Zealand has been the team to beat during this World Cup. They haven't lost a single match in this edition so far. They had an washout against India where they would have been tested and pushed to their limits.

But there were signs of concern against the Windies where a marvelous Carlos Brathwaite almost pulled off a win for them when they were nine down with 46 runs to get. The bowlers let some easy runs and the fielding and catching were well below par, despite those being the areas that the Kiwis pride themselves on.

They will be up against a Pakistan team that finally showed up against South Africa with a completely dominating performance. Haris Sohail added life to Pakistan's campaign with his match-winning at Lord's. Now they feel they can win and stay alive in this tournament.

New Zealand will most likely stick with their ultra attacking opening combination of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro. Both have been susceptible to the moving ball especially coming from left-arm fast bowlers. Sheldon Cotrell snaffled them early on, they must look to curb their regular instincts and play out the threat an inform Mohammad Amir can cause.

That then allows the prolific duo of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor some breathing time than having to bail out the side out of tricky situations always. The middle-order of Jimmy Neesham, Tom Latham, Mitchell Santner and Coin de Grandhomme should stay intact for this clash.

New Zealand have almost got used to Lockie Ferguson getting wickets in the middle overs. And the likes of Trent Boult and Matt Henry striking early. Pakistan certainly need to be cautious against these seamers and not allow them to dominate.

Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Some interesting statistics from this game between New Zealand and Pakistan:

  1. Pakistan have dropped the most number of catches in this World Cup- a shocking 14.
  2. Kane Williamson has been in scintillating touch this World Cup, having amassed 373 runs at an astounding average of 186.50.
  3. Wahab Riaz enjoys the World Cup for sure, averaging a brilliant 25.28 in 17 World Cup games, that goes upto a whooping 38.16 otherwise.

Key Players: Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Jimmy Neesham, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Lockie Ferguson New Zealand Cricket World Cup Team Pakistan Cricket World Cup Team
Fetching more content...
