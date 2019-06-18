×
World Cup 2019, NZ v SA - Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for New Zealand

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
Preview
29   //    18 Jun 2019, 23:45 IST

New Zealand- A side that has had a fantastic run so far
New Zealand- A side that has had a fantastic run so far

One of the two unbeaten teams in the World Cup so far, New Zealand will be taking on a struggling South African side in the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Wednesday at Birmingham.

New Zealand have won games against Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh while their last match against India was abandoned due to heavy rain. The team's bowling attack has been in fine form but the batting line up has been a bit inconsistent. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor have come up with important knocks at various situations.

On the other hand, South Africa have struggled in all three departments. If their poor form wasn't enough, the team has also suffered a lot of injury issues. This has reflected in the fact that South Africa at 8th place with just one win out of five games. However, South Africa received a piece of good news- Lungi Ngidi is 100% fit for the game against New Zealand.

Given South Africa's form, New Zealand will fancy their chances to post another win and continue their unbeaten run.

So lets take a look at New Zealand's predicted playing 11

Openers

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro

The attacking opening pair, Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, have failed in their last two matches after notching up an unbeaten stand to beat Sri Lanka in the first match. New Zealand will want them to come back into form and set up a platform in the match against South Africa.

Middle-Order

Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham

As usual, captain Kane Williamson will bat at No. 3. Ross Taylor, probably New Zealand's best ODI player, will be needed to churn out runs as usual. The team's wicket keeper batsman, Tom Latham, will bat at No. 5. Latham hasn't had many chances to bat because the team has bowled out oppositions for low totals.

All-Rounders

James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner

New Zealand have very good team balance due to the presence of all-rounders like Neesham, Grandhomme and Santner. Neesham picked up his first ever five wicket haul against Afghanistan. On the other hand, Grandhomme and Santner haven't had much to do in the tournament so far.

Bowlers

Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Matt Henry has had a great start to the tournament with 7 wickets to his name so far. Meanwhile, Lockie Ferguson has troubled all the teams with his relentless pace and accuracy. The experienced Trent Boult can consider himself unlucky for not getting enough reward for his bowling. He will hope to get more wickets against South Africa.

Key Players

Martin Guptill- If New Zealand want to go deep into the tournament, Martin Guptill has to be consistent and give the side good starts. Guptill is crucial considering that he has the capability to get quick starts for a team that has a considerably sedate middle-order. This is especially needed on good batting tracks in England.

Ross Taylor- Ross Taylor's transformation into New Zealand's best ODI batsman has been quite incredible. Since the start of 2019, Taylor has scored 1362 runs in 25 matches at an average of 80.11. He has carried that incredible form to the World Cup too. Taylor's 82-run knock saved New Zealand from a collapse against Bangladesh. The experienced campaigner will be expected to be New Zealand's backbone against South Africa and beyond in this World Cup.

Lockie Ferguson- One of the quickest bowlers in this tournament, Lockie Ferguson has bowled some very fast and accurate spells so far. In just 3 games, Ferguson has 8 wickets to his name. He has always had the reputation of being quick, but his consistency with line and length was a question mark until this World Cup. New Zealand will be looking at him to provide some impactful spells.

Predicted Playing 11

Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.










