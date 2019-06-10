×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: One benched player from each team who should be included in the playing XI

CricWiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.25K   //    10 Jun 2019, 12:16 IST

 

All these players haven't played a single game in the tournament so far 
All these players haven't played a single game in the tournament so far 

The opening week of the World Cup 2019 has featured a number of close matches while a number of lop-sided games have also handed over easy victories to the teams in this competition.

While teams such as New Zealand and India have managed to remain unbeaten so far, Sri Lanka and South Africa have have had a bumpy start to their campaigns. Yet, with a numbr of matches yet to come, there is always room for improvement.

Every team has a strong squad at its disposal and might want to change a few things as far as their team combinations are concerned. Some of the benched players, who haven't played a single game in the tournament so far, are big impact players and could be expected to win games for their team.

With all the teams having played a minimum of two games in this World Cup, we have a look at one benched player from each team who deserves a place in the playing XI of their respective teams.

#10 Sri Lanka - Jeffrey Vandersay

Jeffrey Vandersay
Jeffrey Vandersay

The Sri Lankan selectors surprised a lot of people when they selected only one specialist spinner in the World Cup squad, Jeffrey Vandersay. While the team does have Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva and Milinda Siriwardana in the squad, Jeffrey Vandersay is the lone specialist spinner in the side. Sri Lanka fielded an all pace attack in the game against Afghanistan which did do well for them.

However, with pitches expected to offer some turn in the later stages of the tournament, Sri Lanka will need to give Vandersay some time out in the middle to ensure that he makes an impact later on.

#9 Afghanistan - Asghar Afghan 

Asghar Afghan 
Asghar Afghan 
Advertisement

After being removed unceremoniously from captaincy, Asghar Afghan was left out of the playing XI in Afghanistan's first three games. However, at the back of three straight defeats, the Afghanistan team management might consider bringing the veteran back in the playing XI.

Batting has been the real cause of concern for Afghanistan and with the middle order lacking consistency, Asghar Afghan's experience could be the need of the hour that could change fortunes for the side.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Jason Behrendorff ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Cricket World Cup History: Best XI featuring one player from each World Cup winning team
RELATED STORY
World Cup Dream XI – One best player from each edition of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: One World Cup debutant from each team who can make an impact
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: One brave selection call by each team
RELATED STORY
An unbeatable World Cup XI featuring one legend from each Champion team
RELATED STORY
All Time Cricket World Cup XI: Who made it to the team ?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 14, India vs Australia: Australia's Predicted Playing XI and Key Players
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Strongest Playing XI of all 10 teams
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 talented cricketers who might not feature in the starting XI of their team
RELATED STORY
List of the youngest players in each team at ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Yesterday
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Today, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us