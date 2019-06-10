World Cup 2019: One benched player from each team who should be included in the playing XI

All these players haven't played a single game in the tournament so far

The opening week of the World Cup 2019 has featured a number of close matches while a number of lop-sided games have also handed over easy victories to the teams in this competition.

While teams such as New Zealand and India have managed to remain unbeaten so far, Sri Lanka and South Africa have have had a bumpy start to their campaigns. Yet, with a numbr of matches yet to come, there is always room for improvement.

Every team has a strong squad at its disposal and might want to change a few things as far as their team combinations are concerned. Some of the benched players, who haven't played a single game in the tournament so far, are big impact players and could be expected to win games for their team.

With all the teams having played a minimum of two games in this World Cup, we have a look at one benched player from each team who deserves a place in the playing XI of their respective teams.

#10 Sri Lanka - Jeffrey Vandersay

Jeffrey Vandersay

The Sri Lankan selectors surprised a lot of people when they selected only one specialist spinner in the World Cup squad, Jeffrey Vandersay. While the team does have Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva and Milinda Siriwardana in the squad, Jeffrey Vandersay is the lone specialist spinner in the side. Sri Lanka fielded an all pace attack in the game against Afghanistan which did do well for them.

However, with pitches expected to offer some turn in the later stages of the tournament, Sri Lanka will need to give Vandersay some time out in the middle to ensure that he makes an impact later on.

#9 Afghanistan - Asghar Afghan

Asghar Afghan

After being removed unceremoniously from captaincy, Asghar Afghan was left out of the playing XI in Afghanistan's first three games. However, at the back of three straight defeats, the Afghanistan team management might consider bringing the veteran back in the playing XI.

Batting has been the real cause of concern for Afghanistan and with the middle order lacking consistency, Asghar Afghan's experience could be the need of the hour that could change fortunes for the side.

