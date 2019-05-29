World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony: Start time, when and where to watch details

Captains of all the teams participating in World Cup 2019

The warm-up games are done and dusted and the World Cup 2019 is almost upon us. On the eve of the mega-event, ICC is all set to mark the beginning at the London Mall with an Opening Party. Former players from all 10 nations participating in the World Cup are expected to be a part of the spectacle which is set to be hosted by former English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff and English comedian Paddy McGuinness. A press release by ICC also claimed that over 4000 fans are expected to be in attendance to witness the opening ceremony.

England are set to take on South Africa in the tournament opener on May 30th. The Eoin Morgan-led side go into the tournament as overwhelming favourites. The performances after their 2015 World Cup debacle have certainly made the world take note. Given the fact that the last two editions of the World Cup were won by the home team, England would want to make full use of the home conditions through the course of the tournament.

India are expected to give England a run for their money. With almost all boxes ticked off ahead of the main tournament, Virat Kohli and co. will be eyeing their 3rd World Cup title. The likes of South Africa, New Zealand and Australia are expected to fight it out for the two remaining spots in the semi-finals while Pakistan and West Indies could well turn out to be the dark horses.

A day before the tournament kicks off, here are all the details you need to know about the Opening Ceremony:

Opening Ceremony Broadcast and Live Streaming Details

The broadcast of the Opening Ceremony of the Cricket World Cup will be on Doordarshan, Star Sports 1 and 2. You can live stream the ceremony on Hotstar.

Opening Ceremony Time and Venue Details

The World Cup 2019 opening ceremony will start at 5 PM BST (09:30 PM IST) at the London Mall.