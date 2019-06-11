×
World Cup 2019: Plaha back on his feet two days after being hit by Warner’s shot

Gautam Kapoor
ANALYST
News
98   //    11 Jun 2019, 16:53 IST

Australia Practice Session - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Australia Practice Session - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Jaykishan Plaha, a local English player who was struck on the head on June 8 while bowling to David Warner during a practice session, is back on his feet. The pacer took to Instagram to reveal that he was recovering well and there were no signs of a concussion or injury and that he has finally walked for the first time in the days after the incident.

"Finally got my first walk in - on the road to recovery. Glad to be recovering well so far. Thank you to everyone who has supported me, thank you for all the prays around the world, means a lot to me," Plaha said on Instagram.

The incident had occurred when Plaha, who was among the local cricketers helping the Australian side in their World Cup preparations, was caught by a David Warner drive in his follow through. The Australian team’s session at the Kennington Oval was halted following the unfortunate incident as the team’s medical team attended to the pacer on the field.

After the direct hit to his head, Plaha was conscious and responding positively to the preliminary tests, following which he was taken to a hospital for extensive scans.

Cricket Australia took to their Twitter page to confirm that after all the requisite testing for a concussion, the pacer had been given the all clear and there wasn't any long-term injury. The bowler himself had taken to Twitter after that to confirm that he was fine and on the road to recovery.

Speaking to Cricket Australia, Aaron Finch who was batting alongside Warner at the time of the incident, said that the opener was left pretty shaken up after the blow.

"Dave was pretty shaken up," said Finch. "The young guy seems to be in pretty good spirits at the moment, he's obviously been taken to hospital and will continue to be assessed just to make sure everything is okay.

"It was a decent hit to the head. Hopefully everything keeps going well for the youngster and is back up and running shortly.

The news of Plaha's recovery will be a relief to Warner, who is a crucial component for his side at the World Cup. He’s scored two half-centuries in three matches up till now -- scores of 56 against India and 66 against Afghanistan showing how he’s the fulcrum at the top of the order for his team.

Australia next play Pakistan on June 12 as they look to come back strongly from the 36-run defeat against India.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team David Warner Aaron Finch ODI Cricket Australia Cricket World Cup Team
