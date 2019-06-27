World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma’s dismissal sparks controversy | India vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma's dismissal

What’s the story?

Star Indian opener Rohit Sharma was given out in controversial circumstances against West Indies on Thursday. Rohit was adjudged caught behind by third-umpire off the bowling of Kemar Roach.

In case you didn’t know...

Rohit Sharma along with Virat Kohli are the two pillars of Indian batting in the ongoing World Cup. Virat had elected to bat first after winning the toss. Rohit was looking in fine touch today and had smashed a six and a boundary in the first six overs.

The heart of the matter

However, just as Rohit was looking all set to get a big one, he got a jaffa from Kemar Roach. Roach got one to swing into the right-handed batsman and Rohit had no clue as the ball seemed to go past his inside edge. The West Indian players all up and were confident that Rohit got an inside edge onto the wicketkeeper. Rohit, on the other hand, seemed confident that he has missed the ball.

On-field umpire Richard Illingworth ruled it not-out but West Indies captain Jason Holder went for the review.

The replays were inconclusive. The Snicko showed spikes as the ball crossed the bat but it wasn't conclusive whether the ball brushed the bat or Rohit's pad. However, after only a couple of replays, third umpire Michael Gough ruled it out.

In case of such close calls, the third umpires usually see a lot of replays and take time, but Gough's quick decision to rule it out raised questions among fans and pundits. Everyone watching the game was visibly distraught, including Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh, who was watching the proceedings from Old Trafford stand.

What’s next?

Rohit would have an opportunity to make amends when India take on the hosts England on 30th June at Edgbaston in a blockbuster clash.