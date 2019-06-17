World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma smashed few records on his way to 24th Century | India vs Pakistan

Rohit scored a scintillating hundred against Pakistan.

Fans had big hopes from the most awaited game in the World Cup -- India vs Pakistan. Their clash once again lived to its billing as India outplayed Pakistan to continue their unbeaten stretch against their fiercest rivals in World Cups. Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and inserted India into bat, citing overcast conditions. India began on a great note as the openers thwarted Pakistan’s pace attack. Rohit Sharma led India’s charge with the bat with a fluent 140. It set the tone for India’s innings and helped India cross the 300-run mark.

Chasing a massive score of 337, Pakistan were in the game at the start but a middle-overs breakdown courtesy Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped India to a clinical 89-run win. Rohit Sharma was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant knock. Let us have a look at what all records he broke during his brilliant innings.

Here are the records which were broken during yesterday’s game:

1. Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to smash centuries in consecutive matches against Pakistan in ODI history. He had last scored a hundred against Pakistan in the Asia Cup in Dubai.

2. Rohit Sharma is now tied with Shikhar Dhawan as an Indian player with most ODI centuries in England. Both the Indian openers have four centuries to their name.

3. Rohit Sharma now holds the record for the best individual score in India-Pakistan World Cup matches. His 140 at Manchester surpassed the 107 scored by Virat Kohli at the Adelaide in 2015. Third on the list is Saeed Anwar who scored 101 at the Centurion in 2003.

4. Rohit Sharma’s 3 huge sixes at Old Trafford ensured that he now holds the record for the most sixes hit by an Indian batsman in England in ODIs. He surpassed Sourav Ganguly’s record of 17 sixes.

5. It was Rohit’s fifth consecutive 50 plus score in ODIs. He is now tied with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane for the most consecutive 50-plus scores in ODIs by an Indian batsman.