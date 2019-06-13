World Cup 2019: Selectors and team management reportedly not on the same page regarding Rishabh Pant selection

Rishabh Pant

According to reports from PTI, the Indian team management does not want to name a replacement for Rishabh Pant as they think that Shikhar Dhawan can play a part in the knockout matches. On the other hand, the selectors want to announce Pant as a replacement without wasting any time.

Shikhar Dhawan suffered an injury in the match vs Australia which threatens to rule him out for a part of the World Cup. The Delhi wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is being considered as a replacement for the injured opener.

A source who is close to the development revealed that team management is not in favour of announcing a replacement. He said that is due to the fact Dhawan's hands are plastered and the things are not looking good for him.

"The team management seemed against the idea as a replacement would have meant that Dhawan would practically have no chance of making it if India goes into the semi-finals. Look at his hands. It's plastered and things are not great," the BCCI source told PTI

The team management realized that they might need a replacement if Dhawan cannot make a comeback. Sanjay Bangar claimed that choice if Rishabh Pant as the cover makes sense because he is a left-hander and was there on the standby list.

"He (Pant) bats in the middle-order, and obviously being a left-hander (also) helps. He was named in the standby as well. So the team management has gone and picked him for the order," Bangar said as quoted by News18.

BCCI would need approval from administrators and office-bearers before making an official announcement regarding Pant. According to reports, the left-handed batsman would be boarding a flight from Delhi to Manchester on Thursday,

KL Rahul will surely move to the opening slot. It remains to be seen who will fill the no.4 spot vacated by KL Rahul.

