×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019 Semifinal, India vs New Zealand: Combined XI

Gautam Kapoor
ANALYST
Feature
79   //    09 Jul 2019, 10:35 IST

Can India reach the final?
Can India reach the final?

Two of the most complete and well rounded sides in this edition of the World Cup will be locking horns against each other for a shot at cementing their berth in the final of the tournament.

Sitting on the cusp of making it to the pivotal fixture, India and New Zealand are squaring off in the first semi-final of the tournament in a match which poises to be a jaffer.

The league stage for India was one to remember. With just the sole defeat from their nine encounters, the Asian giants befittingly entered the last four by topping the league, a position which was a testament to the kind of performances they have doled out in the tournament.

Elsewhere for New Zealand, while the first half was a dream start, the second period saw their form waning fast.

From being the only side, alongside India, to be unbeaten in the tournament, the Blackcaps went onto lose three consecutive matches, just about managing to scrape through to the semi-finals by virtue of a better net run-rate than Pakistan.

What particularly impressed us from these two sides was not just their passage into the semi-finals but the kind of performances their worldclass performers has treated the fans to.

Ahead of the clinical contest today, we pick out a combined playing 11 from both the sides based on performances from the league stage.

Openers

There is hardly any doubting our selection of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in this facet with New Zealand’s recent downward spiral stemming from the indifferent form Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill have shown throughout the tournament.

With five centuries to his name, a record in the World Cup, Rohit Sharma has been one of the most dependable players this tournament, finding himself become the highest run getter with the 647 runs in eight matches . KL Rahul is our second opener after his 100 against Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Middle Order

He’s yet to score a 100 but the five fifties that Virat Kohli has in his kitty have once again reaffirmed the bankability on one of the world's finest batsman.

The Indian captain has acted as the fulcrum of his side, scoring a consistent 441 runs spreading over the entirety of the league. Not including him in our side will be a foolhardy decision and the world’s best batsman in the world is a unanimous pick for us.

Coming in at No.4 is Kohli’s counterpart, Kane Williamson. His 481 runs in eight innings have been vital to New Zeeland’s cause, singlehandedly guiding his side to victories over West Indies and South Africa.

His innings against South Africa in a tricky run chase for New Zealand where Williamson showed the immense composure he’s held in massive reverence for. He’s spoken of in the same breath as Kohli and sees himself earn a spot in our side.

Picking a No. 5 bat was a little tricky, but we have opted for India’s Rishabh Pant solely due to his clean hitting abilities. The Indian wicket-keeper garnered the runs against Bangladesh, scoring 48 in 41 balls to perfectly close out the Indian innings.

All-Rounders

With 201 runs and 11 wickets, Jimmy Neesham has been an indispensible player for New Zealand. There are two performances from him which stand out in particular.

His five-wicket haul against Afghanistan saw him provide breakthroughs in quick succession at a time when the Black Caps were finding it tough to make inroads, eventually crumbling Afghanistan from 66-1 to being bowled out for a mere 172.

From India, its Hardik Pandya who comes in with the nine wickets in eight matches seeing us wrap up this facet of our side.

Bowlers

The bowling department sees us opt for the three pacers and the sole spin option. We’ll begin with the pacers first and the one player who makes an advent into our side is the exuberant Jasprit Bumrah.

He cantered into the World Cup as the No.1 bowler and the most recent batch of ICC rankings on Monday see India’s spearhead retain his place at the pinnacle.

If the batting department is about Kohli, the bowling mantle without a doubt falls to Bumrah, who has snared up an impressive 17 wickets to sit tied in third place amongst the highest wicket takers in the tournament so far.

The two-man partnership coming in from New Zealand is in the form of Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson. While Boult’s selection here is hardly surprising, the inclusion of Lockie Ferguson comes after he’s delivered some astute performances with the ball.

In a time when the second frontline pacer became a big question for New Zealand to answer, Ferguson has emerged as the perfect partner to Boult, using the short ball effectively to catch the batsmen by surprise. His line and length has seen him pitch the ball in the 6-8 metre length persistently, troubling the batsmen with his sudden deviation and pace.

The spin department is held by India’s Yuzvendra Chahal with the wrist spinner having 11 wickets in seven matches. Despite the lacklustre form of Kuldeep Yadav, Chahal has used his drift, giving the ball plenty of air long with getting it to turn away from the batsmen. 

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kane Williamson Virat Kohli ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli New Zealand Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Semifinal 1, India vs New Zealand - Why Virat Kohli and Co. will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Semifinal 1, IND vs NZ: New Zealand's Predicted Playing XI & Key Players 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Semi-final 1: India vs New Zealand Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three reasons why India will defeat New Zealand in the semi-final
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Ideal playing XI for India against New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Semi-final 1, India vs New Zealand - Why New Zealand will win the match?
RELATED STORY
India vs New Zealand (9th July '19): When and where to watch live streaming, telecast details, live score | World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: British Met Department provide update ahead of India-New Zealand clash
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: What happens if India vs New Zealand semi-final is washed out?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Today, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
Australia
England
AUS VS ENG preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
ODI World Cup
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us