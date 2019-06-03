World Cup 2019: South Africa on the verge of creating an unwanted World Cup record against India

India vs South Africa

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team will be raring to get on the field when they square off against South Africa on Wednesday at Southampton. South Africa has already suffered two huge losses in this tournament and will be keen to register their first win of the tournament.

The African nation lost the opening game against the hosts England by a massive 104-run margin and played the second game against Bangladesh on Sunday. Faf du Plessis won the toss and asked the opposition to bat first. The Bangladesh openers added over 50 runs for the first wicket.

When they lost both the openers, the experienced duo of Shakib and Rahim took charge and played some smart cricket. Half-centuries from the duo and some firepower from the lower order saw Bangladesh register their highest ODI score of 330/6 from 50 overs.

Chasing a mammoth total, South Africa lost the in-form Quinton De Kock due to a terrible mix-up. Post the wicket, Bangladesh bowled a tight line and ensured that the batsmen did not have control over the game. Only Faf du Plessis managed to score a half-century while the other players failed to convert a start - one of the main reasons why South Africa suffered a 21-run loss against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh, courtesy of the win became the first Asian team to beat South Africa more than once in the World Cup with a famous win back in the 2007 edition. Since the 1992 World Cup, this is also for the first time South Africa lost two consecutive games in a World Cup.

They will play against the strong Indian team in a few days time. This will be a must-win game for du Plessis's team as a third consecutive loss would reduce their chance even further to progress for the next round. If India manages to beat them then South Africa will own the unwanted record of losing three consecutive games for the first time in the World Cup history.

South Africa have their own issues to address ahead of the game with the likes of Hashim Amla, Lungi Ngidi facing injury problems and Dale Steyn's participation against India still under a cloud and will need their top men to come out and put up a worthy performance to put their string of losses to bed.