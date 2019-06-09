World Cup 2019: South Africa vs West Indies, 3 men who can win the game for WI

South Africa take on the West Indies in the 15th game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Monday.

The Proteas come into this game on the back of three consecutive defeats at the hands of England, Bangladesh, and India respectively. While the West Indies also suffered a defeat in their previous game, their victory against Pakistan in their opener holds them in good stead.

Going by current form, the West Indies appear to be the favorites to win this game and South Africa will need to work their socks off to try and pull off an upset.

Here, we look at three key players who can win the game for West Indies.

#1 Oshane Thomas

Oshane Thomas, who hails from Jamaica, has terrorized opposition batsmen with his fiery bowling. Thomas' biggest weapon is his ability to extract steep bounce as a result of which he has been brilliant for the West Indies with the new ball.

On Monday, Thomas will be tasked with rattling the South African top order which consists of Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, and Faf du Plessis.

If the Jamaican works his magic, it will set West Indies on their way to a victory.

#2 Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle lit up the West Indies' tournament opener against Pakistan with a quickfire fifty but found himself at the receiving end of a controversial dismissal to Mitchell Starc against Australia.

He will be hoping to put that behind him and take South Africa's inexperienced bowling attack apart at the Rose Bowl.

Gayle is no stranger to the big stage and can light up any game with his explosive brand of batting. Against South Africa, if he can see off Kagiso Rabada's opening spell, he will fancy his chances of notching up a sizeable score.

#3 Andre Russell

Another Jamaican who finds his name on this list is Andre Russell. Russell showed how explosive he can be with his displays in the recently concluded Indian Premier League.

Russell is also a more than handy pacer and can extract steep bounce from any surface which means Captain Jason Holder will be looking to give him the ball at every possible opportunity.

With his all-round abilities, Russell's truly the X-factor in the West Indies' lineup.