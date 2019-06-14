World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs Australia, Match Preview

Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of this fixture due a side strain

After a clinical win over Pakistan on Wednesday, Australia will next face Sri Lanka in the 20th fixture of the ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday. Australia would be eyeing another two points in their quest for a semi-final spot. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, whose last two games were abandoned due to rain, would be keen to register their second win in this World Cup. We can anticipate another thrilling contest when the defending champions lock horns with the 1996 World Cup winners at the Kia Oval, London.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, 15th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 250

Avg 2nd Innings score: 217

Highest Total: 398/5 (50 Ov) by NZ vs ENG

Lowest Total: 103/10 (41 Ov) by ENG vs RSA

Highest Chased: 322/3 (48.4 Ov) by SL vs IND

Lowest Defended: 260/5 (50 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Team News

Sri Lanka

Jeevan Mendis could replace Nuwan Pradeep, who has been struggling with an injury.

Australia

Australia are expected to go ahead with the same line-up.

Squads

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffery Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Key players

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera

Kusal Mendis

Lasith Malinga

Australia

David Warner

Glenn Maxwell

Pat Cummins

Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (wk), Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjay de Silva, Angelo Matthews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis/Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khwaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc and Kane Richardson