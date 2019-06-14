×
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs Australia, Match Preview

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
105   //    14 Jun 2019, 13:20 IST

Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of this fixture due a side strain
Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of this fixture due a side strain

After a clinical win over Pakistan on Wednesday, Australia will next face Sri Lanka in the 20th fixture of the ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday. Australia would be eyeing another two points in their quest for a semi-final spot. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, whose last two games were abandoned due to rain, would be keen to register their second win in this World Cup. We can anticipate another thrilling contest when the defending champions lock horns with the 1996 World Cup winners at the Kia Oval, London.

Match Details

 Date: Saturday, 15th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar 

 


Venue Stats

 Avg 1st Innings score: 250

Avg 2nd Innings score: 217

Highest Total: 398/5 (50 Ov) by NZ vs ENG

Lowest Total: 103/10 (41 Ov) by ENG vs RSA

Highest Chased: 322/3 (48.4 Ov) by SL vs IND

Lowest Defended: 260/5 (50 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

 

Team News

 Sri Lanka

  • Jeevan Mendis could replace Nuwan Pradeep, who has been struggling with an injury.

Australia

  • Australia are expected to go ahead with the same line-up.

 

Squads

 Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffery Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

 

Key players

 Sri Lanka

  • Kusal Perera
  • Kusal Mendis
  • Lasith Malinga

Australia

  • David Warner
  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Pat Cummins

 

Probable Playing XI

 Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera (wk), Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjay de Silva, Angelo Matthews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis/Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khwaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc and Kane Richardson

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Aaron Finch Dimuth Karunaratne ICC World Cup 2019 Venues Australia Cricket World Cup Team Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Team
World Cup 2019, Match 20, Australia vs Sri Lanka: Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head to Head Stats & Playing XI
