World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs Australia, Match Preview
After a clinical win over Pakistan on Wednesday, Australia will next face Sri Lanka in the 20th fixture of the ICC World Cup 2019 on Saturday. Australia would be eyeing another two points in their quest for a semi-final spot. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, whose last two games were abandoned due to rain, would be keen to register their second win in this World Cup. We can anticipate another thrilling contest when the defending champions lock horns with the 1996 World Cup winners at the Kia Oval, London.
Match Details
Date: Saturday, 15th June 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Kia Oval, London
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 250
Avg 2nd Innings score: 217
Highest Total: 398/5 (50 Ov) by NZ vs ENG
Lowest Total: 103/10 (41 Ov) by ENG vs RSA
Highest Chased: 322/3 (48.4 Ov) by SL vs IND
Lowest Defended: 260/5 (50 Ov) by AUS vs ENG
Team News
Sri Lanka
- Jeevan Mendis could replace Nuwan Pradeep, who has been struggling with an injury.
Australia
- Australia are expected to go ahead with the same line-up.
Squads
Sri Lanka
Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffery Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana
Australia
Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Key players
Sri Lanka
- Kusal Perera
- Kusal Mendis
- Lasith Malinga
Australia
- David Warner
- Glenn Maxwell
- Pat Cummins
Probable Playing XI
Sri Lanka
Kusal Perera (wk), Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjay de Silva, Angelo Matthews, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis/Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga
Australia
David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Usman Khwaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc and Kane Richardson