World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Ideal playing XI for both teams

Currently placed at 9th and 7th positions respectively in the World Cup 2019 points table, South Africa and Sri Lanka will be desperately looking for a win when they clash against each other on Friday.

South Africa will want to win their remaining matches and end their disappointing campaign on a high note. The Sri Lankan team, on the other hand, will be looking to keep their semi-final hopes alive by winning all their remaining matches.

The match is set to take place in Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Durham. This is going to be the first match at this venue, so a fresh pitch will be available for the encounter.

In their previous match, Sri Lanka shocked the entire cricketing universe by defeating the favorites for the title, England. That would have given Sri Lanka a lot of confidence ahead of their remaining fixtures.

As for South Africa, they lost their last match, against Pakistan, by 49 runs. Sri Lanka might even start as favorites against South Africa if recent form is considered as the measuring gauge.

South Africa lost the services of their premier fast bowler Dale Steyn during the earlier stages of the tournament and since then they have felt his absence in the bowling department. Kagiso Rabada has not been able to replicate the same form that he displayed in the IPL.

Chris Morris has been the best pace bowler for the South African team in the World Cup so far. Imran Tahir has also performed well as the lone specialist spinner in the side.

In the batting department, South Africa's top order and middle order have failed collectively on most occasions so far. The team's most experienced players, Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis, have failed to deliver consistently at the top. Aiden Markram, JP Duminy and David Miller have also failed to perform to their potential.

Only Rassie van der Dussen has played a few useful knocks in the middle order. Given that the Proteas are already out of the tournament, they might give a few more chances to youngsters like Markram.

South Africa might continue with the same playing XI as the last game, because it is their most balanced playing XI available right now.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Perera and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne have been providing good starts to the team. Experienced campaigner Angelo Mathews came back into form in the last game too, playing a crucial unbeaten knock in testing conditions.

Their bowling attack led by the veteran pacer Lasith Malinga has been in decent form. Sri Lanka will in all likelihood play with the same successful combination for their upcoming clash against South Africa.

South Africa's ideal XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Sri Lanka's ideal XI

Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.