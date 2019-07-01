World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Venue stats, head-to-head record, and key players

The West Indies' lack of consistency in this campaign has led to their own nemesis

Sri Lanka are set to lock horns with West Indies in a dead-rubber contest for the 39th fixture of the 2019 World Cup at at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

With England registering a win against India, Sri Lanka were knocked out of the competition while West Indies were already out of the competition with just one win from seven matches.

Having failed to capitalize on good form against Pakistan to seal a win, Sri Lanka came back from the jaws of defeat courtesy of Lasith Malinga's magic to register a 20-run victory over hosts England. The Asian side will have to toil hard in their remaining games against West Indies and India to end their campaign on a high.

With a sole win in their seven outings, West Indies team have been struggling to find form in England. Apart from the frontline pacers, none of the other players have had much impact for the two-time world champions in this World Cup. Jason Holder will be gunning for his men to register a win from this game.

Match Details

Date: Monday, 1st July 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 240

Avg 2nd Innings score: 182

Highest Total: 314/4 (44.4 Ov) by ENG vs AUS

Lowest Total: 99/10 (26.1 Ov) by ENG vs SL

Highest Chased: 314/4 (44.4 Ov) by ENG vs AUS

Lowest Defended: 274/6 (41 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Head-to-Head Record

Matches played: 56

Won by West Indies: 28

Won by Sri Lanka: 25

Tied: 0

No result : 3

Head-to-Head at WC

Matches played: 8

Won by West Indies: 4

Won by Sri Lanka: 3

No Result: 1

Team News

West Indies

Andre Russell has been ruled out of the World Cup following his injury.

Sunil Ambris has been named the replacement for the big Jamaican.

Sri Lanka

Suranga Lakmal might feature in the starting lineup in this fixture.

Jeevan Mendis can make way for Milinda Siriwardana.

Key Players

West Indies

Chris Gayle

Shai Hope

Jason Holder

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera

Kusal Mendis

Lasith Malinga