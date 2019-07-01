World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Venue stats, head-to-head record, and key players
Sri Lanka are set to lock horns with West Indies in a dead-rubber contest for the 39th fixture of the 2019 World Cup at at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.
With England registering a win against India, Sri Lanka were knocked out of the competition while West Indies were already out of the competition with just one win from seven matches.
Having failed to capitalize on good form against Pakistan to seal a win, Sri Lanka came back from the jaws of defeat courtesy of Lasith Malinga's magic to register a 20-run victory over hosts England. The Asian side will have to toil hard in their remaining games against West Indies and India to end their campaign on a high.
With a sole win in their seven outings, West Indies team have been struggling to find form in England. Apart from the frontline pacers, none of the other players have had much impact for the two-time world champions in this World Cup. Jason Holder will be gunning for his men to register a win from this game.
Match Details
Date: Monday, 1st July 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 240
Avg 2nd Innings score: 182
Highest Total: 314/4 (44.4 Ov) by ENG vs AUS
Lowest Total: 99/10 (26.1 Ov) by ENG vs SL
Highest Chased: 314/4 (44.4 Ov) by ENG vs AUS
Lowest Defended: 274/6 (41 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Head-to-Head Record
Matches played: 56
Won by West Indies: 28
Won by Sri Lanka: 25
Tied: 0
No result : 3
Head-to-Head at WC
Matches played: 8
Won by West Indies: 4
Won by Sri Lanka: 3
No Result: 1
Team News
West Indies
- Andre Russell has been ruled out of the World Cup following his injury.
- Sunil Ambris has been named the replacement for the big Jamaican.
Sri Lanka
- Suranga Lakmal might feature in the starting lineup in this fixture.
- Jeevan Mendis can make way for Milinda Siriwardana.
Key Players
West Indies
- Chris Gayle
- Shai Hope
- Jason Holder
Sri Lanka
- Kusal Perera
- Kusal Mendis
- Lasith Malinga