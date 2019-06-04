World Cup 2019 Stats: Match 6, England vs Pakistan, Numbers you need to know

If anyone does not follow Pakistan cricket keenly, then Pakistan's first two matches in this World Cup summarised Pakistan cricket for you. On one day, they end up with their second-lowest total in the World Cup, and on the other day, they end up with their second-best total in the World Cup. These were back-to-back matches and to put up a display which is diametrically opposite, only Pakistan can do.

Until the day of the match, no one really knew which Pakistan team will turn up on the day. True to their reputation, it was a totally different team than the one turned up against West Indies. It seemed like a resurgent Pakistan, playing an aggressive style of cricket. England's shoddy performance on the field also helped Pakistan post a formidable score for England to chase.

The statistics were in England's favour – 4-0 against the same side in bilateral series just a couple of weeks ago, Pakistan's 11-match losing streak, Pakistan's 105 all out against West Indies in their first match, England's record of never having failed in a chase playing at home since 2015, England was playing on the same strip where they had scored 481 and 444 and most comforting of all and England had chased down 340 and 358 against the same opposition. In short, the stage was set for England, the host and the favourites to win the game.

England had a shaky start to the record chase. Both their openers were dismissed in the first powerplay. It could have been worse for England had Joe Root not been dropped early in his innings. Root made the most of it by recording his second century in the World Cup and the first century of this edition. Jos Buttler also scored his maiden century of the World Cup. But both batsmen perished soon after their centuries.

From that point onwards, there was too much left for the remaining batsmen and England got their much-needed reality check.

Message from the match was very clear - dismiss Pakistan at your own peril.

Here are some interesting numbers from the game

1 – Joe Root became the first batsman to hit a century in this edition of the World Cup. Jos Buttler also scored his maiden century in the World Cup.

1 – This was Pakistan's first win in the last 13 ODIs.

Advertisement

2 - In total, there were 2 World Cup debutants in the match, 1 for England (Mark Wood) and 1 for Pakistan (Asif Ali).

4 – Chris Woakes equalled the record for the most catches taken by a fielder (excluding the wicket-keeper) in a World Cup match. Mohammad Kaif was the first to take 4 catches in 2003 against Sri Lanka. The other two fielders are Soumya Sarkar (against Scotland) and Umar Akmal (against Ireland) both in 2015.

13 – Nottingham edges past Leeds and Oval to host the most number of matches in the World Cup.

17 – Runs conceded by England through misfields.

75 - Balls taken by Jos Buttler to score his century. This is the fastest century scored by an English cricketer in the World Cup. Kevin Pietersen's 90-ball century was the previous record.

100 – Sarfaraz Ahmed completed 100 catches as a wicket-keeper in ODIs. He is also the 4th Pakistani wicket-keeper to reach this milestone.

130 – Joe Root and Jos Buttler's 130 is England's best partnership for the 5th wicket in the World Cup. They bettered the record held by Joe Root and James Taylor’s 98 against Sri Lanka in 2015.

348 – Second highest score for Pakistan in the World Cup. Their highest score is 349 against Zimbabwe in 2007.