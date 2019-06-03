World Cup 2019: Three batsmen who could have a breakout season in this tournament

Shubham Kulkarni FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 622 // 03 Jun 2019, 14:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

KL Rahul along with some others could have a breakout season

The 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup is up and running. Even though we have witnessed some one-sided games there is hope that will be a pretty competitive tournament going ahead. We have seen a surprise as Bangladesh defeated South Africa to get points on the table. Net run-rate could be an issue towards the later part of the tournament and hence some of the teams are trying to give it a booster shot right now.

We have seen over the years that the World Cup is all about performing under pressure. There is so much external pressure at this big stage that it tests your temperament as a player. It is in the World Cup where we get to see world-class players who play for their country for a long time.

It is always a joy to watch young players come up and perform at the highest level. Many times they don’t have the fear of failure and so tend to perform better than the others. This year as well there are a number of youngsters who would be worth watching. So, let’s have a look at three batsmen who could have breakout seasons in this World Cup.

#3 Imam-ul-Haq

Imam-ul-Haq has shown tremendous consistency opening the batting

There is a lot of talk about India’s top-three but the Pakistani top-three too are really good and one of the key members of them is their left-handed opener, Imam-ul-Haq. In his short ODI career so far, Imam has scored 1389 runs in 29 games at a stunning average of 57.88 and a strike-rate of 81.18.

He has five fifties and six hundreds to his name. His conversion rate shows that he likes to score big whenever he gets in.

He doesn’t like to throw his wicket away which could be seen in the recent ODI series against England where he scored a 150. He is a good timer of the ball and works hard for his runs. He has the capability to be the match-winner up at the top for Pakistan. It wouldn’t be surprising if he has a great World Cup with the bat this year.

1 / 3 NEXT