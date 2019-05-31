World Cup 2019: Three captains from 2015 edition who will be missed this year

ABD will be missed both as a player and captain

The World Cup in 2015 was indeed a showpiece tournament that saw some of the finest talents take the centre stage, forcing the world to take notice of their potential as the certain flag-bearers for their respective countries in the years to come.

Two great contemporary left-arm quicks in Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult set the stage on fire as they weaved magic with their pace and swing. Players like Steve Smith and Martin Guptill displayed their sheer batting skills to stamp their authority with match-winning contributions that helped their teams go far in the tournament.

While few youngsters rose to the occasion, there were others who were nearing the twilight in their careers. It was fitting that the world was witnessing a subtle transition with the baton being passed on to a younger lot of boys, who were gradually moving up the ranks to make a mark for themselves at the big stage.

It was the likes of Michael Clarke, Brendon McCullum and others, who we were witnessing for one final time at an ICC event.

Let’s talk about 3 captains who will be missed in the forthcoming World Cup in England.

#1 Michael Clarke (Australia)

Michael Clarke

The world winning skipper Michael Clarke last played in ODI cricket in the final of the World Cup in 2015 before calling it a quit from the international cricket after the Ashes loss in 2015. The 38-year old enjoyed great success in his early half of the career in being a part of an invincible team of the 2000s.

However, after being appointed as the skipper of the Australian team, ‘Pup’ faced tough times in building a team which could play an aggressive brand of cricket.

It was a mixed bag stint for him as a skipper with series losses overseas, a clean sweep over England in 2013-14 and a World Cup win to perfectly draw curtains to his illustrious career for the Aussies.

Being a pro-active captain, he always loved to stay ahead of the game and was known for his much clear on-field tactics that could outfox the opposition. This time around, Clarke will a part of the World Cup but not as a member of the team but as a cricket commentator behind the mic, giving his insights on the game with a hope that the Aussies can defend their World title.

