World Cup 2019: Three changes India should make for the semi-final against New Zealand

England v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India has been the most dominating side in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. They have topped the league table by winning seven out of the nine matches played by them. It is the only team which has excelled in all the three departments on the field. Rohit Sharma's five centuries and Jasprit Bumrah's economical bowling figures in all the matches have been the most promising aspects of India's brilliant performance in this tournament so far.

With two wins away from clinching their third World Cup, India face a tricky New Zealand capable of causing an upset. Hence, they need to be careful and field a formidable and balanced team to knock the Kiwis out of the World Cup.

Let us have a look at the three changes India should make in the semi-finals against New Zealand.

#3 Kedar Jadhav in for Dinesh Karthik

India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Kedar Jadhav was dropped in the last two matches of the league stage to provide a suitable chance to Dinesh Karthik in the World Cup. Despite being picked in the starting XI in those matches, Karthik rarely got any chance to bat due to the brilliant performances of the Indian openers. Due to this reason, he has got very little game time under his belt and hence would be not wise for the team management to play him in a decisive semi-final on Tuesday.

Hence, there is a good chance that Jadhav will play in the semi-final. Further, his performances with the bat have been satisfactory so far in this World Cup. His score of 52 against Afghanistan was crucial for India's victory in that game. His ability to bowl off-spin might come handy for the team as he has a good record against New Zealand, dismissing Kane Williamson and Tom Latham twice.

