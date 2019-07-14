World Cup 2019: 3 Heartbreaking moments of the tournament

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Feature 545 // 14 Jul 2019, 10:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dhoni and Brathwaite suffered heartbreaking moments in the tournament

We are almost at the end of the World Cup with just the final showdown remaining on Sunday. The 12th edition produced some of the best cricketing moments that put the fans on the edge of their seats.

The first half of the tournament was one-sided whereas the second half saw every team giving it all to qualify for the final four. As the format of this World Cup was to face every other team in the league stage, even the underdogs had a chance to stamp their authority.

From Rohit Sharma’s five centuries to Shakib Al Hasan’s all-round performances, from Starc’s fiery spells to Williamson’s incredible touch with the bat we have seen it all. Apart from these brilliant performances, there have been a lot of heartbreaking moments for some of the teams.

We have seen Afghanistan failing to capitalize on their strong positions in some of their games to return home without a single victory to their name. We have also seen Bangladesh scoring wins against South Africa and the West Indies that rattled the opposition. Beyond these, let us look at the three heartbreaking moments of this world cup that will be remembered for a long time.

#3 Carlos Brathwaite's valiant effort against New Zealand

It was a case of so near yet so far for Brathwaite and the Windies on that night

Back in the 2016 T20 World Cup final, the whole world was stunned looking at Brathwaite’s last over heroics that won West Indies their second T20 World Cup. Something similar was required when West Indies were struggling at 142 for 4, chasing 292 against the Kiwis.

To add to the misery, three more wickets fell in a space of 22 runs. Brathwaite held his end firmly and stitched a 47-run partnership with Kemar Roach. He approached the chase with the target in mind and therefore the run rate didn't go beyond the limit.

After the departure of Kemar Roach, he stepped up his game smashing huge sixes with Cottrell holding up the other end. When Cottrell fell, West Indies were again in deep trouble as they still required 47 runs whilst only a single wicket remained.

The West Indian all-rounder took most of the strike and hit 25 runs in the 48th over, needing just 8 needed off the final two overs. Jimmy Neesham bowled the 49th over and gave away just 2 runs in the first five deliveries.

With 6 required, Brathwaite wanted to finish things off in style. He hit the final delivery of the 49th over high into the night sky but was caught brilliantly by Trent Boult at Long On, inches from the boundary. West Indies lost the game by 5 runs, but Brathwaite’s 101 off 82 balls will always be cherished as a World Cup classic.

1 / 3 NEXT