World Cup 2019: Three West Indian players India should watch out

Vaskar Gautam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
379   //    25 Jun 2019, 09:21 IST

Team India
Team India

Team India managed to survive the Afghanistan scare on Saturday at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The Afghans really pushed the quality Indian team to its limit. But India on the back of brilliant bowling effort are still undefeated in the World Cup 2019.

India will now face the West Indies on Thursday at Old Trafford, Manchester. The Caribbean team has managed to win just one match out of the six matches that they have played so far. It’s a do or die match for the West Indies as their chances for qualifying to the semis are diminishing.

India, on the other hand, would like to keep the winning momentum and try to finish the league stages as the top team. There are a lot of questions after the Afghanistan match that needs to be answered at Old Trafford.

In the light of the upcoming encounter, let’s have a look at the three West Indian players India should watch out for.

#3 Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer announced himself to the world cricket in the series against India in the year 2018. In the 5 match series in India, he was at his destructive best. He scored 259 runs at an average of 51.8 and the most amazing thing about his batting was his strike rate of 140.

Hetmeyer is a very talented young player who came to international cricket after leading West Indies to U19 World Cup in 2016. Since his arrival in the international scene, he has made his mark in ODI cricket.

At just 22 years of age, the stylish left-handed batsman has become a key member in the West Indies line up. He plays both spin and fast bowling equally well. He can hit the spinners for huge sixes which makes him a dangerous player, particularly against India. He has successfully batted against the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal before. 

Also read – World cup most wickets


Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Chris Gayle Sheldon Cottrell IND vs WI World Cup Head to Head Stats India Cricket World Cup Team West Indies Cricket World Cup Team
Fetching more content...
