World Cup 2019: Twitter erupts as India survives massive scare against Afghanistan

Mohammad Shami

The match between India and Afghanistan was expected to be a one-sided affair. India was unbeaten in the 2019 World Cup coming into this game, while Afghanistan had lost each of their matches in the tournament. Afghanistan came up with a spirited performance to prove that they are not pushovers, but India held their nerves to win the match by 11 runs.

Afghanistan had given themselves a fighting chance after restricting India to just 224 in the first innings. After losing Hazratullah Zazai early, Gulbadin Naib and Rahmat Shah stabilized the innings. At one stage, Afghanistan was 106/2 and looked in a great position, but Jasprit Bumrah brought India back in the game by pickings two wickets in three balls.

Mohammad Nabi used his experience as he anchored the chase for Afghanistan. Najibullah Zadran and Rashid Khan played decent cameos but India kept chipping at Afghanistan's batting lineup. The star all-rounder hit some brilliant shots while lack of support from the other made it difficult for him. Afghanistan needed 16 off the last over but Mohammad Shami bowled brilliantly to take a hat-trick to win the match in style for his team.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first on a pitch which looked on the slower side. Rohit Sharma failed for the first time in the tournament, but KL Rahul and Virat Kohli put Indian innings on track. Rahul got out playing a reverse sweep, but Virat Kohli continued the good work on the other end.

Afghanistan put India in a spot of bother by picking wickets of Vijay Shankar and Virat Kohli in quick intervals. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav tried to stabilize the innings but they failed to score at a good rate. Afghanistan managed to pull back things as they picked four wickets in last six overs to restrict India to a below par score.

In a low-scoring match where most batsmen struggled for timing, Virat Kohli seemed at ease. The Indian captain scored 67 runs off 63 balls on a pitch where the ball was not coming on to bat. Kohli must be upset with himself for not getting a big score but his innings proved to be the difference in the end.

We won but an outstanding effort from Afghanistan. They can be very proud. Bumrah and Shami saved it for India in the end. Congratulations to @MdShami11 on the Hat-trick. #INDvAFG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 22, 2019

Phew! Made to work hard for that one. Full marks to Afghanistan, pushed India till the finish line. Champion spell by hattrick hero @MdShami11 #INDVAFG #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/DuxZOsFFgR — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 22, 2019

Shami took a hat-trick but the penultimate over by Bumrah set it up. Indian bowlers saved the day. Excellent. India remains unbeaten.... ☺️🤗 #CWC19 #IndvAfg — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 22, 2019

Outstanding death bowling by india @yuzi_chahal @Jaspritbumrah93 kept his cool in the last over @MdShami11 many congratulations on your hatrick 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @imVkohli well played well led 👊🏽 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 22, 2019

Bumrah still the jewel.... Produced the breakthrough in the 29th, bowled a calm 49th. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 22, 2019

Whew! 🇮🇳India's 50th #CWC victory!

Third side after Australia (67) & N Zealand (52) to do so.

After a nightmarish CWC2007 in the Caribbean, India's CWC record from 2011 - 21 matches: 18 wins, 2 losses, 1 Tie.

Lost only to SAf (in 2011) & Aus (2015 SF)#CWC19 #CWC2019#IndvAfg — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 22, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah (49th Over)



Ball 1 - Yorker

Ball 2 - Yorker

Ball 3 - Yorker

Ball 4 - Yorker

Ball 5 - Yorker

Ball 6 - Yorker



Won a game for India! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 22, 2019

Muhammad Shami gets a hat-trick as India beats Afghanistan in a nail biter at the World Cup of Cricket.



A hat-trick and that too on the last ball and at a World Cup match. What a historic performance. This is cricket. And an incredible challenge by Afghanistan. #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/oaUjTtxT9L — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) June 22, 2019

Afghanistan won a lot of new fans today. Played superbly and India were lucky to win this.any congratulations to @MdShami11 on a World Cup Hat-trick #INDvAFG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 22, 2019

What a game. Hats off to @ACBofficials for their tremendous courage and skills in giving India a run for their money. Fantastic effort from @MohammadNabi007 but India holding their nerves in the end. #INDvAFG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 22, 2019

Take a bow, Afghanistan. You made the world’s best sweat, and sweat hard. #INDvAFG — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) June 22, 2019