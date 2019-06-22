World Cup 2019: Twitter erupts as India survives massive scare against Afghanistan
The match between India and Afghanistan was expected to be a one-sided affair. India was unbeaten in the 2019 World Cup coming into this game, while Afghanistan had lost each of their matches in the tournament. Afghanistan came up with a spirited performance to prove that they are not pushovers, but India held their nerves to win the match by 11 runs.
Afghanistan had given themselves a fighting chance after restricting India to just 224 in the first innings. After losing Hazratullah Zazai early, Gulbadin Naib and Rahmat Shah stabilized the innings. At one stage, Afghanistan was 106/2 and looked in a great position, but Jasprit Bumrah brought India back in the game by pickings two wickets in three balls.
Mohammad Nabi used his experience as he anchored the chase for Afghanistan. Najibullah Zadran and Rashid Khan played decent cameos but India kept chipping at Afghanistan's batting lineup. The star all-rounder hit some brilliant shots while lack of support from the other made it difficult for him. Afghanistan needed 16 off the last over but Mohammad Shami bowled brilliantly to take a hat-trick to win the match in style for his team.
Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first on a pitch which looked on the slower side. Rohit Sharma failed for the first time in the tournament, but KL Rahul and Virat Kohli put Indian innings on track. Rahul got out playing a reverse sweep, but Virat Kohli continued the good work on the other end.
Afghanistan put India in a spot of bother by picking wickets of Vijay Shankar and Virat Kohli in quick intervals. MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav tried to stabilize the innings but they failed to score at a good rate. Afghanistan managed to pull back things as they picked four wickets in last six overs to restrict India to a below par score.
In a low-scoring match where most batsmen struggled for timing, Virat Kohli seemed at ease. The Indian captain scored 67 runs off 63 balls on a pitch where the ball was not coming on to bat. Kohli must be upset with himself for not getting a big score but his innings proved to be the difference in the end.