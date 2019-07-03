World Cup 2019: Twitter has a field day as India beat Bangladesh

Shuvaditya Bose FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 47 // 03 Jul 2019, 00:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rohit Sharma scored a match-winning century

The India-Bangladesh clash was more of a one-way affair in the yesteryears. But things have changed and India’s neighbours are no more meek and amenable. Hence, when the two sides met Tuesday, July 2 at Edgbaston, tempers were flaring.

India went off to a flier, with Rohit Sharma once again thriving against the Tigers. He was batting as if he landed in England straight after his 2015’s match-winning knock against Bangladesh at Melbourne Cricket Ground. With his fourth hundred of the tournament, the 32-year-old broke numerous records. He is now the only Indian to score 4 hundreds in a single edition of World Cup.

Banking on the start provided by openers and a quick-fire 48 by Rishabh Pant, the men in blue posted 314 runs on the scoreboard. Anything above 300 was always going to be troublesome, and their worries were doubled when Tamim Iqbal was dismissed in the 10th over.

Shakib Al Hasan embarked on a one-man mission, but a miracle was still far from sight. When he got out, Sabbir Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin tried their best to keep the sinking ship floating. Once the former was out, it was only a matter of time before India registered their place in the semi-final.

Twitter was at its usual best during the game as fans tweeted about various aspects, from Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s strike rate to India’s faulty middle-order. Comments on Sanjay Manjrekar’s commentary were fairly popular as usual. India played with four wicket-keepers today, which also provided meme-makers with an opportunity.

Twitter also found a new celebrity, this time an old lady with her face painted in tricolour.

Here are some hilarious and interesting tweets about the game.

When Other Batters Hit 4 or 6



Sanjay Manjrekar : That's a Perfect Shot



When Dhoni hits 4 or 6



Sanjay Manjrekar : That was a Bad Ball from Bowler



🚶🚶#INDvBAN — ꃶ Aяανιиd Messi 🇦🇷 ꃶ (@Messi_ArvinD) July 2, 2019

Can a petition be started to ban Sanjay Manjrekar from doing the commentary #INDvBAN — Krishna Pasumarthi (@KrsnaP79) July 2, 2019

Advertisement

Manjrekar: ‘It was a single if you ask me’



But but but WHO is asking you??? #IndVBan pic.twitter.com/FmjHeNEP5d — Crime Master Gogi (@tvphangurl1) July 2, 2019

Dhoni puts more pressure on the other batsman on the pitch than the opposition bowlers 🤦🏻‍♂️#INDvBAN — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) July 2, 2019

Dhoni should become the India coach and Ravi Shastri should replace Sanjay Manjrekar in commentary box. #INDvBAN #CWC19 — Anshu Mor (@anshuMor) July 2, 2019

#INDvBAN

Dhoni fans coming to Twitter pic.twitter.com/NpCYF9QA4y — Neeta ambani fan (@Neetahoon) July 2, 2019