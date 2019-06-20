World Cup 2019: Twitter lauds Kane Williamson after a captain's knock to clinch a thrilling win against South Africa

New Zealand vs South Africa

The match between New Zealand and South Africa was very important in the context of the top four qualifications. It was a close match, in which the Kiwis held their nerves to win the match by four wickets with three balls to spare. This win helped New Zealand in consolidating their position in the top four. On the other hand, South Africa after today's loss is virtually out of the tournament.

New Zealand was set a target of 242 in 49 overs which was tricky considering the conditions the match was being played in. After losing the wicket of Colin Munro early, Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson built a good partnership, however, it was shortlived as the Kiwis fell into a downward spiral after losing three wickets for eight runs.

Kane Williamson stabilized the innings with James Neesham before Chris Morris dismissed the all-rounder. Colin de Grandhomme played a great cameo as he scored 60 runs off 47 balls to put his team on the cusp of victory. On the other end, Kane Williamson stood like a rock as he completed his century and took his team home. South Africans were left to rue the multiple chances they had to dismiss the Kiwi skipper.

The start of the match was delayed due to the wet outfield which reduced the match to 49 overs per team. Kane Williamson won the toss and invited South Africa to bat first on a pitch that was under covers for a long time. South Africa got off to a bad start as they lost Quinton de Kock early.

Quite a few South African batsman got off to a start but none of them managed to play a big innings. New Zealand bowlers kept chipping in with wickets to stop Proteas from getting a move on. Rassie Van Der Dussen was the top scorer as he scored 67 runs off 64 balls.

Kane Williamson was the star of the match as he held firm even when wickets were falling on the other end. The right-hander played a captain's knock as he scored a brilliant century to ensure that his team crossed the line.

Well played NZ!

Kane Williamson take a bow!#cwc19 — Jason Gillespie 🌱🌈 (@dizzy259) June 19, 2019

Kane Can. What a time to bring up his first World Cup Ton. Top knock by a top player. New Zealand to stay in the top four....in all likelihood, right till the end. #NZvSA #CWC19 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 19, 2019

After 21 days and 25 games, India 🇮🇳and New Zealand 🇳🇿are now the only unbeaten sides in #CWC19 #CWC2019#SAvNZ#NZvSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 19, 2019

Morgan grabbed the headlines for his power Hitting exploits yesterday and rightly so but this Williamson innings today is something else ... Under immense pressure he has played an old school gem ... What a player ... What a Ton ... #CWC19 #YorkshirePlayer — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 19, 2019

2015 WC: NZ and SA played out the best game of the tournament.



2019 WC: NZ and SA played out the best game of the tournament so far. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 19, 2019

Another World Cup, another heartbreak for South Africa. Their story of the World Cup has been a long running tear-jerker. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 19, 2019

What a marvellous innings from Kane Williamson. Fantastic game of cricket and his calmness stood out in taking New Zealand home. Terrific stuff #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/ZxFgagPZl4 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 19, 2019

Kane Williamson is a champion.

Along with Dhoni the coolest head in world cricket. What a fantastic chase and a great victory for New Zealand #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/kARTNK9gKe — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 19, 2019