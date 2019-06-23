World Cup 2019: Twitter lauds Mohammad Shami for his incredible hat-trick as India win a thriller against Afghanistan
India managed to pull off a thrilling 11-run win over Afghanistan in their World Cup encounter at Southampton. The match between one of the heavyweights and the lowest ranked team in the tournament was expected to be a one-sided affair and the Men in Blue went into the tie as overwhelming favorites.
However, India escaped a scare as they successfully saw off a valiant challenge from the underdogs to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament. With this win, India are third on the table with four wins from their five matches whereas Afghanistan stay at the bottom, losing all six of their matches so far in the tournament.
Despite the pitch favoring the bowlers, Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. The Men in Blue got off to a terrible start as Rohit Sharma, who has been in a tremendous form in the tournament, was dismissed in the fifth over. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli put the Indian innings on track with a steady partnership but India kept losing wickets at a regular intervals. Kohli was the highest scorer with 67 off 63 balls but despite his efforts, India were restricted to 224 in the first innings.
Chasing a paltry target of 225, Afghanistan started well as they were going about their task steadily. They were 106/2 at one stage but Jasprit Bumrah's superb spell brought India back in the game as he picked up two wickets in three balls. Mohammad Nabi played a fantastic innings under pressure but the Indian bowlers kept piling the pressure on their opponents which saw the required run rate rise steadily.
Afghanistan needed 16 off the last over but Mohammad Shami bowled brilliantly to take a hat-trick to win the match in style for his team. After a great penultimate over from Bumrah where he bowled numerous yorkers, Afghanistan needed 16 in the last over to win the match. Shami rendered the opponents speechless as he bowled some spectacular deliveries with immense precision to seal the game.
