World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Bangladesh stun South Africa to register historic win
South Africa came into this match on the back of a humiliating 104 run defeat against England in the first game of the World Cup. With India waiting in the next match, Proteas knew that it was important for them to win this match. On the other hand, Bangladesh had an opportunity to show the world that they are not there to make numbers anymore.
Earlier, South African captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first. It was a flat pitch and Bangladeshi openers made full use of the ball coming onto the bat. Soumya Sarkar got Bangladesh off to a flier as he scored 42 runs off just 30 balls.
After losing openers in quick succession, the experienced pair of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim stabilized the innings. The two built a partnership of 142 runs for the third wicket but they failed to get big scores. Bangladesh suffered a collapse as South Africa came back into the game.
Mahmudullah played brilliant innings of 46 off 33 balls to help Bangladesh post a score of 330 on the board. Chasing a stiff target, South Africa got off to a decent start before Quinton de Kock was run out. All the South African batsmen got starts but they failed to score a big hundred.
This meant that South Africa kept losing wickets at regular intervals so Bangladesh were always on the top. JP Duminy played a good innings but he kept losing partners on the other end, as the required run rate kept increasing.
The left-handed batsman played some brilliant shots but the task was too huge. JP Duminy scored 45 runs off 37 balls before he was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman. Eventually, Bangladesh won by 21 runs as they gave a clear message that they won't be pushovers in this World Cup. With this win, Bangladesh created history by becoming the first Asian team to beat South Africa twice(2007 and 2019) in World Cup history.
On the other hand, South Africa desperately need wins on the board as they have now lost two in two matches.
Let us see how Twitter reacted to Bangladesh's brilliant performance.