World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Bangladesh stun South Africa to register historic win

South Africa came into this match on the back of a humiliating 104 run defeat against England in the first game of the World Cup. With India waiting in the next match, Proteas knew that it was important for them to win this match. On the other hand, Bangladesh had an opportunity to show the world that they are not there to make numbers anymore.

Earlier, South African captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first. It was a flat pitch and Bangladeshi openers made full use of the ball coming onto the bat. Soumya Sarkar got Bangladesh off to a flier as he scored 42 runs off just 30 balls.

After losing openers in quick succession, the experienced pair of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim stabilized the innings. The two built a partnership of 142 runs for the third wicket but they failed to get big scores. Bangladesh suffered a collapse as South Africa came back into the game.

Mahmudullah played brilliant innings of 46 off 33 balls to help Bangladesh post a score of 330 on the board. Chasing a stiff target, South Africa got off to a decent start before Quinton de Kock was run out. All the South African batsmen got starts but they failed to score a big hundred.

This meant that South Africa kept losing wickets at regular intervals so Bangladesh were always on the top. JP Duminy played a good innings but he kept losing partners on the other end, as the required run rate kept increasing.

The left-handed batsman played some brilliant shots but the task was too huge. JP Duminy scored 45 runs off 37 balls before he was dismissed by Mustafizur Rahman. Eventually, Bangladesh won by 21 runs as they gave a clear message that they won't be pushovers in this World Cup. With this win, Bangladesh created history by becoming the first Asian team to beat South Africa twice(2007 and 2019) in World Cup history.

On the other hand, South Africa desperately need wins on the board as they have now lost two in two matches.

Let us see how Twitter reacted to Bangladesh's brilliant performance.

Very impressive from Bangladesh. The batting looks powerful and they are well led. But South Africa have a lot of introspection to do. The bowling looked flat today and they need a dominant player in the middle order. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 2, 2019

What a solid performance by Bangladesh. Lets see how the bowlers defend 330. Laga dia phainta. #Phainta #CWC19 #SAvBAN — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 2, 2019

Mashrafe is a top class captain. One of the best Asia has produced. #CWC19 #SAvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 2, 2019

Bangladesh are a fantastic batting team to watch ... full of skill and freedom ... !!! Experienced as well .... might be the dark horse team of the tournament ... !! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 2, 2019

Shakib Al Hasan becomes the only 5th all-rounder in ODI history to do the double of 5000 runs and 250 wkts after Sanath Jayasuriya, Shahid Afridi, Jacques Kallis & Abdul Razzaq. He is also by far the quickest to do this - in just 199 games! #CWC19 #CWC2019 #BanvSA #SAvBan — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 2, 2019

South Africa beat Bangladesh (in Dhaka) by over 200 runs in 2011, rolling them for 78.



In the 8 years since they've played 119 more ODIS, in the last 4 years they've won more than half of them.



Today they beat South Africa in England.



When you let teams play, they improve. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 2, 2019

Bangladesh becomes the first Asian team to score 300+ and play all 50 overs in #WorldCup2019 so far 🇧🇩



Bangladesh looks like Asia's second best team after India going forward in the tournament. #SAvBAN — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) June 2, 2019

2007 WC: Bangladesh beat South Africa.



2019 WC: Bangladesh beat South Africa



Bangladesh won only four ODIs again South Africa and two of them came in World Cup! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 2, 2019

Most Runs In World Cup

(Among Current Asian Players)



Shakib - 615*

Mushfiqur - 588*

Kohli - 587

Dhoni - 507#SAvBAN — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) June 2, 2019

Bangladesh Tigers hit their highest ever ODI score of 330-6 against South Africa. Send a message to the Pakistan squad:



"This is how you play cricket"



#WorldCup2019 — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) June 2, 2019

Bangladesh is the first and only Asian team to beat twice South Africa in World Cups#SAvBAN — JSK (@imjsk27) June 2, 2019

Bangladesh have won series vs India, South Africa, Pakistan. They've played a WC quarter-final and CT semi-final. They recently won a tournament final. Twice took India to the last ball in two finals last year. Proper force in cricket now. Their win today is not an upset. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 2, 2019