World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as the fourth game has been called off in last one week | India vs New Zeland
The weather in England and Wales has not been cricket-friendly as four games have been abandoned in the last one week. Cricket fans all around the globe waited for a long time for the mega event but the English weather has played spoilsport in several key fixtures. Prior to this edition only games were abandoned in the eleven editions of the World Cup.
The match between India and New Zealand along with the matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, South Africa and West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were abandoned due to heavy rain. Three out of four games were called off even without a toss.
The 'Men in Blue' were scheduled to face New Zealand today at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Both the teams were unbeaten before this match and remained unbeaten as today's game was called off due to heavy rain. Both the captains were pretty disappointed with the English weather and rightly so.
After the match was officially called off, the umpires said,
It's been unfortunate but that's the way it is. The groundstaff did their best but the weather 48 hours prior to today made it really difficult for them. I am not sure what the forecast is but hopefully, the weather is better for Sunday (India-Pakistan game).
Twitter was not happy with the rainy season in England and expressed their thoughts about the rain.