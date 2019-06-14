World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as the fourth game has been called off in last one week | India vs New Zeland

India vs New Zeland

The weather in England and Wales has not been cricket-friendly as four games have been abandoned in the last one week. Cricket fans all around the globe waited for a long time for the mega event but the English weather has played spoilsport in several key fixtures. Prior to this edition only games were abandoned in the eleven editions of the World Cup.

The match between India and New Zealand along with the matches between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, South Africa and West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were abandoned due to heavy rain. Three out of four games were called off even without a toss.

The 'Men in Blue' were scheduled to face New Zealand today at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Both the teams were unbeaten before this match and remained unbeaten as today's game was called off due to heavy rain. Both the captains were pretty disappointed with the English weather and rightly so.

After the match was officially called off, the umpires said,

It's been unfortunate but that's the way it is. The groundstaff did their best but the weather 48 hours prior to today made it really difficult for them. I am not sure what the forecast is but hopefully, the weather is better for Sunday (India-Pakistan game).

Twitter was not happy with the rainy season in England and expressed their thoughts about the rain.

update: the weather has won the toss and elected to be annoying all day #CWC19 #INDvNZ — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 13, 2019

India in World Cups.



1983:

Won first two matches.

3rd match washed out due to rain.



2011:

Won first two matches.

3rd match washed out due to rain.



2019:

Won first two matches.

Hope this match is washed out and India become champions again. 👍👍#indvnz — Rowdy The Killer (@RowdySirOffl) June 13, 2019

#CWC19 is fast becoming a lottery.A team has a game abandoned against a tough team, another has a game abandoned against a weaker team. One team gets a point they shouldn't have,another loses a point they should have got.A few more washouts & nobody will bother watching @ICC — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) June 13, 2019

#INDvNZ

Match abandoned. And ICC has a bizarre rule that in case of a tie, the team with higher wins goes through. As if, these two teams voluntarily played out a boring draw and so, should be penalised. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) June 13, 2019

Hey ICC forget this cricket and all that, this English weather is perfect for bhajias and chai, create a master chef like competition between the teams, the team with the best rain snack wins the World Cup 🤘🏼#INDvNZ — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 13, 2019

2019 World Cup:



India stays unbeaten!



NZ stays unbeaten!



Rain stays unbeaten! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 13, 2019

Interesting facts :



Kashmiri Pulao mein Kashmir nahi hota



Mysore Pak mein Mysore nahi hota



Cricket World Cup mein Cricket nahi hota#CWC19 🌧️ #IndvNZ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 13, 2019