World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as the Indian batsmen fail to consolidate after Rohit Sharma scores his fourth century of the tournament
Rohit Sharma continued his sparkling run of form in this World Cup by scoring another ton, this time, at the expense of Bangla Tigers. The Mumbai batter enjoyed a slice of luck earlier in his innings as Tamim Iqbal failed to grab an easy catch at mid-wicket off Mustafizur's short delivery.
Bangladeshi bowlers paid a heavy price for Tamim's dropped opportunity as Rohit dispatched their deliveries across the ground. Hitman's 104 against the Tigers was his fourth century in the current competition, bringing him at par with Kumar Sangakkara for most centuries in a single World Cup campaign, by eclipsing Sourav Ganguly's tally of three.
The 32-year-old stitched a solid opening partnership of 180 runs alongside KL Rahul. Rohit Sharma displayed positive intent from the start of Indian innings, contrasting to a conservative approach that he had opted for during early overs.
Due to the sluggish nature of Birmingham wicket, the Indian middle order was unable to consolidate on a solid foundation laid by Rohit and Rahul. The Bangladeshi bowlers executed their plans to perfection during the last 15 overs which restricted India to an achievable total of 314 runs.
Batsmen found it difficult to score as the wicket slowed down with every passing over. As a result, the Indian team lost seven wickets for just 119 runs in an attempt to increase the run rate.
Below are some of the best Twitter reactions-