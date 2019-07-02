World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as the Indian batsmen fail to consolidate after Rohit Sharma scores his fourth century of the tournament

Bangladesh v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Rohit Sharma continued his sparkling run of form in this World Cup by scoring another ton, this time, at the expense of Bangla Tigers. The Mumbai batter enjoyed a slice of luck earlier in his innings as Tamim Iqbal failed to grab an easy catch at mid-wicket off Mustafizur's short delivery.

Bangladeshi bowlers paid a heavy price for Tamim's dropped opportunity as Rohit dispatched their deliveries across the ground. Hitman's 104 against the Tigers was his fourth century in the current competition, bringing him at par with Kumar Sangakkara for most centuries in a single World Cup campaign, by eclipsing Sourav Ganguly's tally of three.

The 32-year-old stitched a solid opening partnership of 180 runs alongside KL Rahul. Rohit Sharma displayed positive intent from the start of Indian innings, contrasting to a conservative approach that he had opted for during early overs.

Due to the sluggish nature of Birmingham wicket, the Indian middle order was unable to consolidate on a solid foundation laid by Rohit and Rahul. The Bangladeshi bowlers executed their plans to perfection during the last 15 overs which restricted India to an achievable total of 314 runs.

Batsmen found it difficult to score as the wicket slowed down with every passing over. As a result, the Indian team lost seven wickets for just 119 runs in an attempt to increase the run rate.

Below are some of the best Twitter reactions-

Indians get disappointed when Rohit gets out after scoring a century. They expect more. What a stature Rohit has. Truly a Sharmaji ka ladka. #IndvBan — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 2, 2019

Afraid India haven't got the finish they wanted, they needed. Good score. But toe in the door for Bangladesh — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 2, 2019

Advertisement

Oh Tamim Iqbal, what have you done there?



Rohit flicks one to deep mid-wicket, Tamin's under it and then shells it!



He should have held onto that.



Live: https://t.co/HoMH3Kduby#CWC19 #BANvIND #bbccricket pic.twitter.com/ov3NJbIv0D — Test Match Special (@bbctms) July 2, 2019

Most centuries by an Indian batsman in a single World Cup: Rohit Sharma, 4 ... and counting 🚀 #Hitman #CWC19 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/u48mQYNv5H — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) July 2, 2019

5th century in 15 World Cup innings for Rohit Sharma. Amazing hunger and consistency. #IndvBan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2019

What a tournament it has been for @ImRo45 ! The highest run-scorer in the tournament and 4 centuries thus far. Super Hit Man #IndvBan pic.twitter.com/aBIOjo3Isf — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 2, 2019

Our boy @RishabPant777 killed it at the field today. What a confident innings, excellent form! #INDvBAN #CWC2019 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 2, 2019

India vs Bangladesh. Reminds me of the game in Bengaluru. Let's do it Indiaaa. A win will take us to assured SF spot and 1 point away from Aus. Let's win it #TeamIndia Come on #Dhoni. #WhistleforIndia 💛 🇮🇳 #IndvBan pic.twitter.com/tKNaqvdeql — Saravanan Hari 💛🦁🏏 ‏ (@CricSuperFan) July 2, 2019

Credit to Bangla bowlers for keeping their spirit intact despite the Rohit-Rahul partnership. Sakib and Mustafizur bowled superbly to ensure there was no late flourish to the innings — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 2, 2019