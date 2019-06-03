World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Wahab Riaz stars in Pakistan's stunning win against England

Wahab Riaz

The hosts and pre-tournament favourites England took on the Pakistan team low on confidence in the sixth match of the tournament. Needless to say, England was considered to be heavy favourites coming into this match. On the other hand, Pakistan knew that a win against a team like England will give them a lot of confidence for the rest of the World Cup.

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and invited Pakistan to bat first. Pakistan was bundled out for just 105 by Windies in their first match of the tournament. Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman got Pakistan off to a great start as the two built an 81-run opening partnership. England came back into the game by dismissing both openers quickly but Mohammad Hafeez and Babar Azam held the innings together for the Men in Green.

Hafeez seemed to be a man on a mission as he scored 84 runs off just 62 balls. Good innings from captain Sarfaraz Khan and cameos from Hasan Ali and Shadab Khan helped Pakistan post 348 in the first innings.

England got off to a poor start as Jason Roy got out early. Johnny Bairstow and Joe Root built a decent partnership before England lost three wickets in quick succession. England looked in trouble when they were 118/4 but Joe Root and Jos Buttler were not in a mood to give up.

Joe Root became the first batsman to score a century in this World Cup before he got out. Jos Buttler continued the good work as he became the fastest centurion in World Cup history for England. Mohammad Amir brought Pakistan back into the game by picking the wicket of Jos Buttler.

Wahab Riaz put Pakistan in a great position by picking wickets of Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali in a single over. Sarfaraz Khan's men held their nerve as Pakistan won the match by 14 runs. This win from Pakistan is a testament to the unpredictability of this tournament.

Let us see how Twitter reacted to Pakistan's first win of the tournament.

England becomes the first side in #CWC history to lose a match after two of their batsmen making centuries in the same innings!#CWC19#CWC2019#EngvPak#PakvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 3, 2019

Pakistan’s stunning win over England gives #WorldCup2019 the dimension of unpredictability that looked lost after the first one-sided four matches. Dare to pick you winner now! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 3, 2019

fear pakistan may have started their comeback too soon #ENGvPAK #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 3, 2019

Great game for both teams.. Pakistan’s unpredictability side makes an appearance. England will be a bit disappointed but will draw confidence from a good chase as a reference so early in the comp. — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) June 3, 2019

Good bounce back from, Pakistan 🇵🇰 #CWC19 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) June 3, 2019

It started 4 days back but the World Cup came alive today!

Not just an unexpected result but a thriller too!

Well done Pakistan!! 👏👏👏#ICCWC2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 3, 2019

105 one day. And defeating the World Cup favourites in the next match. That’s Pakistan for you. Unpredictable. Entertaining. Well done 👍 #CWC19 #EngvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 3, 2019

Amazing what a better attitude does to a cricket team! Well played Pakistan! Great win. 👏🏻👏🏻

Who says One Day cricket is dead? #ICCWorldcup19 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) June 3, 2019

What a win @TheRealPCB - @WahabViki was special today!! From 105 all out to 348 in two days beating the no 1 team in the world! Truly mercurial,presence of Amir and Shadab helped strength the team & Mohd Hafeez & Shoaib Malik were fantastic! #EngvPAK — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) June 3, 2019

#Phainta completed.

What a performance. Few weaknesses to be addressed and we are on track. Very well done boys.#ENGvPAK #CWC19 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 3, 2019

#ENGvPAK Lowest total of the tournament so far: Pakistan 105 against WI.... Highest total of the tournament so far: Pakistan 349 against England.....and Pakistan has only played 2 games so far.... LOVE MY BI POLAR CRICKET TEAM...😂 JEET Mubarik Pakistaniyo! ALLAH ka shukkr❤️🇵🇰 — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) June 3, 2019