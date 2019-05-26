World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar finally responds to Rayudu's 3D tweet over World Cup 2019

Vijay Shankar was selected ahead of Ambati Rayudu for World Cup 2019.

The omission of Ambati Rayudu from India’s 15 member squad for World Cup 2019 led to a heated controversy all-around the world. Vijay Shankar was given the nod ahead of Ambati Rayudu which created this whole scenario. Rayudu expressed his feelings through Twitter by a controversial tweet which got the cricketing circles talking. Now, Vijay Shankar has finally responded to his tweet which has won the hearts of the cricket universe.

There were a lot of debates on who should be selected to represent the Indian team for the 12th edition of ICC Cricket World Cup which is all set to begin from 30th May. The BCCI released the list of 15 members who would travel to England for this tournament on 15th April. The board decided to go with Vijay Shankar for his all-around skills ahead of the batsman, Ambati Rayudu. The chief selector, MSK Prasad had then stated in the press conference that Shankar will contribute in a 3-dimensional way to the team. Going along with the emotions, Ambati Rayudu took the help of Twitter to express his feelings by sending a humorous message via his Twitter account.

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋.. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019

Ambati Rayudu sent out this hilarious tweet on 16th April 2019 which was 1 day after the Indian squad for World Cup 2019 was announced. Talking to Gaurav Kapoor on a talk show, Vijay Shankar finally broke his silence over the tweet and said that -

“I know for the fact that how a cricketer would feel if they are not being picked. I can understand from a player’s point of view. And I know for the fact that he didn’t mean it to me. It was just that he put that tweet for the sake of it. I can understand the situation in which he was. It is fine for any cricketer.”

Vijay Shankar’s reply to that tweet has won the hearts of the whole world as it showed a huge amount of maturity. Shankar did not take that tweet in a wrong way as he said that it could have happened with anyone else too. It is a matter of feelings which was described by Rayudu as he was disheartened.

India lost their 1st warm-up match against New Zealand. However, Shankar did not play that match because of an injury caused to him during the practice sessions. He is cleared to make his return as the fans wait to witness his 3 dimensional performance.