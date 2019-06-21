World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli believes cricket can improve children's lives

India v New Zealand – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

Virat Kohli has explained why cricket is a good teacher, with the Indian skipper claiming that the sport can improve the lives of children.

India, who will next face Afghanistan in Southampton on Sunday, will head into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win over their arch-rivals Pakistan last Sunday.

India have managed to win three out of their four matches so far in the ongoing World Cup. The only match where the Men in Blue couldn't pick up the full points was against New Zealand as the game was abandoned due to rain. As a result, India are currently fourth in the points table with seven points from four outings.

Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya enjoyed an evening with children at a cricket clinic in Southampton organized by the ICC. They interacted with school kids and the Indian skipper spoke about the benefits of cricket.

Speaking at the cricket clinic, Kohli said:

"Earliest memories are obviously playing like this in a park and just really having fun and playing for the joy of playing sport. Cricket can improve children's lives."

"It really improves you as a human being, I believe. It makes you go through phases that are very similar to life itself."

"You understand downfalls, understand good phases and how to come back from difficult times. I think cricket is a good teacher."

Spending time with kids is an absolute joy and an opportunity to contribute to their journey in some way. Such honesty and commitment in whatever kids do. So much to learn as well and the biggest learning is to Never forget the joy of playing this great game. 😇😇 pic.twitter.com/7cHBCb9Arn — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 20, 2019

Kohli also praised the children for their interest in the game.

"The boys were enjoying their time. The girls were really focussed. They had a keen eye for the game, had great ball sense. I see absolute enjoyment in their faces and in their eyes. If we contribute our bit, it's a great, great honour for us."

India will the firm favourites against Afghanistan, who are yet to win a game in this World Cup.