World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli fined by ICC for excessive appealing

Virat Kohli has been fined by ICC for breaching the Code of Conduct.

What's the story?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Indian skipper Virat Kohli for breaching the Code of Conduct during the recent India-Afghanistan clash of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. They charged Virat Kohli with 1 demerit point along with 25% of his match fees due to his excessive appealing to the standing Umpire Aleem Dar.

The background

The Indian batsmen did not have a good day in the office on Saturday as they managed to post only 224 runs on the board against the Afghan bowlers. Not a single batsman was able to convert his start into a century. Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav emerged as the main batsmen for India in this encounter as they smashed half-centuries and took the team to a respectable total.

As the Indian batsmen failed to dominate the game, it was time for India’s bowling unit to step up and showcase the talent. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami emerged as the standout performers in this clash as they took 6 wickets between themselves to restrict the Afghanistan batting lineup to 213 runs.

The heart of the matter

#ViratKohli has been found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.#CWC19https://t.co/tqYof1z8RI — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2019

The Indian-Afghanistan clash proved to be an eye-opener for the Indian side in many ways. The 29th over of the game proved which was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah proved to be the main turning point for the Indian side. Bumrah tried to get the wicket of Rahmat Shah and as soon as the ball hit Shah’s pads, there was a huge LBW appeal from the Indian side. Aleem Dar did not raise his finger and the Indian skipper was not happy with the decision. He advanced towards the umpire while appealing in an aggressive manner.

He breached Article 2.1 of ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel hence, ICC handed him a fine. The Indian captain has accepted the fine after admitting the offense.

What's next?

Kohli now has 2 demerit points in his name. When a player reaches 4 or more demerit points inside 24 months, the points are converted into a suspension and the player is banned. The skipper needs to take care of his behavior on the field because the World Cup has entered into its business end.