World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli makes heart-warming gesture towards Australia's Steve Smith

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 1.75K // 09 Jun 2019, 19:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli

What’s the story?

During India’s World Cup encounter against Australia at The Oval, Indian skipper Virat Kohli made an appreciating gesture while he was batting in the middle. He asked the fans who were ‘booing’ Steve Smith to not do so when the Australian was stationed in the outfield.

In case you didn’t know…

The banned duo of David Warner and Steve Smith are making a return to the International cricket in this World Cup after a gap of one year. It was due to the ball-tampering row in March 2018 that the duo was handed a ban of 12 months by the Cricket Australia. However, the duo has received a hostile reception wherever they have travelled in this World Cup, even during their warm-up clash against England at Southampton.

The heart of the matter

During India’s batting in the first half of the game against Australia, Virat Kohli made a wonderful gesture while he was batting in the middle. It was when Steve Smith was sent to the field in the deep that he wasn’t welcomed in the most appreciable fashion by the Indian fans, who were cheering just behind him. He was booed by the Indian contingent as they shouted ‘cheater’ when Kohli asked them not to do so.

Even in the past, Kohli had expressed his feelings about how he didn’t like the reception with which Smith and Warner were welcomed after the ball-tampering saga. Even today, he insisted the fans clap and cheer for the Men in Blue rather than booing in an unsporting spirit.

What’s next?

India has posted a huge total of 352/5 in their first innings by recording the highest ever score conceded by the Australians in a World Cup fixture. It will be a herculean task in hand for the Aussies if they are to chase down the total.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma breaks all-time ODI record against Australia