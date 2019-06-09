World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma breaks all-time ODI record | India vs Australia

Rohit Sharma

India are currently playing their second match of the World Cup 2019 against Australia at Kennington Oval, London. The Indian skipper Virat Kohli elected to bat first after winning the toss. In the first innings, Rohit Sharma broke an all-time ODI record while playing the 208th ODI.

Rohit Sharma created history by completing 2000 ODI runs against Australia. The Hitman took only 37 innings to achieve this feat which is the quickest for any player against a particular team. This record was previously held by the 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar who accomplished this feat in 40 innings against the same opposition. Virat Kohli is at the third place in this list. The Indian captain piled 2000 ODI runs against Sri Lanka in 44 innings. The all-time great Sir Viv Richards shares the third position with Kohli who amassed 2000 runs against the Kangaroos in the same number of innings. The former Indian captain MS Dhoni is at the fourth place in this special list. The wicket-batsman Dhoni accumulated 2000 runs against the Asian lions Sri Lanka in just 45 innings.

Averaging about 62 against Australia, Rohit has scored more than 2000 ODI runs in just 37 innings with an excellent strike-rate of about 94. The Indian opener is no less than a nightmare for the Aussies as he scored 15 fifty-plus scores (7 centuries and 8 half-centuries) against them. Rohit also scored one of his double-centuries against five-times World Champions. He played a brilliant knock of 209 runs off just 158 balls against the 'Men in Yellow' at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bangalore in 2013. The Hitman smashed 16 maximums and 12 fours in his first double-century.

It won't be wrong to say that Indians enjoy batting against Australia. Sachin, Kohli, and Rohit have accumulated 9, 8 and 7 centuries against them and top the century charts against Australia in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma scored 57 runs today and provided a solid start to his team in an important game. His opening partner Shikhar Dhawan scored a century.