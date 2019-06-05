World Cup 2019: Virender Sehwag's tweet about Jasprit Bumrah wins the Internet

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.94K // 05 Jun 2019, 18:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jasprit Bumrah and Quinton De Kock

What’s the story?

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is well known for his sarcastic and timely tweets about cricket. His recent tweet about the Jasprit Bumrah’s fiery opening spell has gone viral.

In case you didn’t know...

The 12th edition of the Indian premier league got over on May 12 as Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 1 run to clinch the title for the 4th time. In the thrilling encounter that took place at Hyderabad, Quinton de Kock fumbled an important chance in the 19th over which was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. The pacer wasn’t disappointed and consoled the wicketkeeper immediately after the over. The image was highly lauded by fans for Bumrah’s excellent gesture.

The heart of the matter

India started their World Cup proceedings today as they face the Proteas in their first game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah gave an excellent start to the men in blue with the ball. Bumrah, in particular, was breathing fire as the South African openers got no clue on how to face him. Quinton de Kock was totally baffled by Bumrah’s brilliant spell who was dismissed by the pacer in his 3rd over. De Kock scored just 10 runs off 17 balls.

23 days ago some mercy and amazing gesture for DeKock, but today no mercy . Jasprit

Bumrah, what a spell #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/I1nvvkHC8u — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 5, 2019

Virender Sehwag praised Bumrah’s spell stating the difference in Bumrah’s approach. In the IPL final, he was soft and cool even after de Kock fumbled a crucial chance but today, he had no mercy for the Proteas wicket-keeper batsman.

What’s next?

At the time of writing, the Indian bowlers, especially the spin twins Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, have successfully strangled the South African batting lineup. The onus is now on the lower-order, and now the tailenders, to take them to a respectable, defendable total that the inexperienced bowling lineup could defend.