World Cup 2019: Weather Forecast at Old Trafford for India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday looks gloomy

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
2.30K   //    14 Jun 2019, 12:04 IST

Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Ahmed
Virat Kohli and Sarfaraz Ahmed

What’s the story?

The much-awaited clash of the World Cup 2019 - India versus Pakistan - is set to be affected by poor weather as rain is predicted at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday.

In case you didn’t know...

The ongoing cricket World Cup has already become the most rain-affected World Cup in the history of the sport, with four matches already being abandoned due to bad weather. Most recently, the India-New Zealand match at Trent Bridge on Thursday was also abandoned without a ball being bowled. The ICC have come under intense scrutiny from several corners as the marquee event has been hit by poor scheduling and lack of reserve days. The ICC have only kept reserve days for the semi-finals and the final.

The heart of the matter

Cricket fans all over the world remain glued to their television sets whenever India take on their arch-rivals Pakistan. The stakes are even higher when these two teams clash at the World Cup. However, gloomy weather in England may disrupt the epic clash on Sunday.

The match is likely to start on time as there is only 20% chance of rain at 10 AM local time in Manchester when the toss is scheduled to take place. United Kingdom’s MET department’s forecast suggests that there is a 50% chance of rain at around 1 PM. The situation doesn’t improve after that as the possibility of rain going below 40% is predicted only after 7 PM. As a result, rain is expected to influence the encounter on Sunday and a full 100-over contest is very unlikely.

What’s next?

The crucial clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 10.30 AM local time in Manchester. India currently have five points from three games, while Pakistan have just three points from four outings. 

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed Virat Kohli ICC World Cup 2019 Venues India Cricket World Cup Team Pakistan Cricket World Cup Team
