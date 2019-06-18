×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019, Week 3: Best images of the week

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
89   //    18 Jun 2019, 21:03 IST

Harbhajan Singh clicks a picture with the fans during the India v Pakistan clash
Harbhajan Singh clicks a picture with the fans during the India v Pakistan clash

The third week of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 witnessed a couple of exciting matches in a period that saw three clashes marred by rain. However, India, Australia and England took huge steps in their quest for a spot in the top four while Pakistan and Afghanistan have almost been knocked out of the race.

A number of the third week's matches were affected by rain but a high profile India vs Pakistan match on Sunday was enough to alter the mood of the fans. While India registeed a handsome 89-run victory against Pakistan, Australia collected two wins apart from South Africa's first win of this competition.

Here are some of the best images from the games that were scheduled for the third week.

Water Water Everywhere!

Rain washed out 3 out of the 8 WC matches scheduled to take place in week 3
Rain washed out 3 out of the 8 WC matches scheduled to take place in week 3

While many fans expected India, Australia and England to dominate in the World Cup, the heavens sprung a surprise and let rains takeover the World Cup. In the third week of the tournament, the rain came peltering down and washed away three games.

The South Africa v West Indies (10th June), Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (11th June) and India v New Zealand (13th June) failed to produce a result as the covers were on for the entire duration, preventing any possibility of game time.

The Angry Pakistani fan

When Pakistan was fielding in the first innings against Australia, the Australian batsmen completely decimated the opposition bowling attack and the Pakistani fans in attendance could do nothing but face the dissappointment.

However, this man in the picture became viral on social media with his reaction to the way Pakistan played that day, aptling summing up Sarfraz Ahmed's team's show on the day.

Advertisement

Sunbathing on the pitch

When you get a matchday amidst the rains
When you get a matchday amidst the rains

It seems like the West Indies were in mood to get on the field against England as their players wanted to enjoy the monsoon. Nicholas Pooran, who played a mature innings that day was enjoying himself in the middle and as he lay down in an unusual position on the pitch and seemed to be basking in the rare sunlight.

The apprentice reunites with his master

Rishabh Pant joined the team in Manchester
Rishabh Pant joined the team in Manchester

While Rishabh Pant is not an official member of the Indian World Cup squad at the current moment, the BCCI has called him up as a cover for Shikhar Dhawan who is nursing a thumb injury.

Pant joined the Men in Blue ahead of their important clash against Pakistan and the young wicket-keeper made sure he made the most of this opportunity by spending some quality time learning from veteran MS Dhoni.

Vijay Shankar's dream World Cup debut

Vijay Shankar did the unthinkable at Old Trafford
Vijay Shankar did the unthinkable at Old Trafford

Vijay Shankar silenced all his critics with his first ball wicket in the match against Pakistan last Sunday.

Many fans felt that Ambati Rayudu should have been in the squad instead of Shankar but the all-rounder proved his worth with the ball and trapped Imam-ul-Haq with his first ever ball in World Cup cricket. Virat Kohli's priceless reaction to Shankar's first ball strike was the icing on the cake.


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Vijay Shankar Iconic World Cup Moments India Cricket World Cup Team Pakistan Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, Week 3: Best moments of the week
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Important games of the upcoming week to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: 3 players who can win the game for India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three tactics from Virat Kohli that were instrumental in India's win over Pakistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The rise of the sub-continent teams
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 most successful left-arm fast bowlers at the mega event
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: India vs Pakistan - 3 key encounters crucial for each side’s fortunes in the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 4 Factors that helped India make it 7-0 against Pakistan at World Cups 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Vijay Shankar joins elite list after picking a wicket on his very first WC delivery
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Looking ahead to the high voltage India vs Pakistan encounter
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Yesterday
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 222/5 (44.0 ov)
LIVE
Afghanistan need 176 runs to won from 6.0 overs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us