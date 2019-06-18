World Cup 2019, Week 3: Best images of the week

Harbhajan Singh clicks a picture with the fans during the India v Pakistan clash

The third week of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 witnessed a couple of exciting matches in a period that saw three clashes marred by rain. However, India, Australia and England took huge steps in their quest for a spot in the top four while Pakistan and Afghanistan have almost been knocked out of the race.

A number of the third week's matches were affected by rain but a high profile India vs Pakistan match on Sunday was enough to alter the mood of the fans. While India registeed a handsome 89-run victory against Pakistan, Australia collected two wins apart from South Africa's first win of this competition.

Here are some of the best images from the games that were scheduled for the third week.

Water Water Everywhere!

Rain washed out 3 out of the 8 WC matches scheduled to take place in week 3

While many fans expected India, Australia and England to dominate in the World Cup, the heavens sprung a surprise and let rains takeover the World Cup. In the third week of the tournament, the rain came peltering down and washed away three games.

The South Africa v West Indies (10th June), Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (11th June) and India v New Zealand (13th June) failed to produce a result as the covers were on for the entire duration, preventing any possibility of game time.

The Angry Pakistani fan

When hafeez plays out starc and Cummins and then gets out to finch on a freaking full toss pic.twitter.com/22NUxPLsoU — Pakistan Tehreek e Memes (@TehreekMemes) June 12, 2019

When Pakistan was fielding in the first innings against Australia, the Australian batsmen completely decimated the opposition bowling attack and the Pakistani fans in attendance could do nothing but face the dissappointment.

However, this man in the picture became viral on social media with his reaction to the way Pakistan played that day, aptling summing up Sarfraz Ahmed's team's show on the day.

Sunbathing on the pitch

When you get a matchday amidst the rains

It seems like the West Indies were in mood to get on the field against England as their players wanted to enjoy the monsoon. Nicholas Pooran, who played a mature innings that day was enjoying himself in the middle and as he lay down in an unusual position on the pitch and seemed to be basking in the rare sunlight.

The apprentice reunites with his master

Rishabh Pant joined the team in Manchester

While Rishabh Pant is not an official member of the Indian World Cup squad at the current moment, the BCCI has called him up as a cover for Shikhar Dhawan who is nursing a thumb injury.

Pant joined the Men in Blue ahead of their important clash against Pakistan and the young wicket-keeper made sure he made the most of this opportunity by spending some quality time learning from veteran MS Dhoni.

Vijay Shankar's dream World Cup debut

Vijay Shankar did the unthinkable at Old Trafford

Vijay Shankar silenced all his critics with his first ball wicket in the match against Pakistan last Sunday.

Many fans felt that Ambati Rayudu should have been in the squad instead of Shankar but the all-rounder proved his worth with the ball and trapped Imam-ul-Haq with his first ever ball in World Cup cricket. Virat Kohli's priceless reaction to Shankar's first ball strike was the icing on the cake.