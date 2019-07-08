World Cup 2019: Week 6 - Best Playing XI of the Week

Rohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis and Shaheen Shah Afridi shone the brightest in this week

The group stage of ICC World Cup 2019 is done and dusted. The first round kicked off with the hosts crushing the South African team while it ended with the Proteas ending Australia's 5-game winning streak in the second half. India, Australia, England and New Zealand emerged as the top 4 teams of the group stage and these 4 nations will now lock horns in the knockout matches to determine the winner.

In the final week of round 1, we saw a plethora of match-winning performances from the players of Pakistan, India, South Africa and England. Though the Men in Green could not make it to the semis, their young fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi impressed everyone with his 6-wicket haul against Bangladesh.

A total of 7 matches were played in the 6th week of the World Cup and, here is the best playing XI of the week.

Openers: KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma

KL Rahul

Matches - 2, Runs - 188, Average - 94, Fours - 17, Sixes - 2

Replacing Shikhar Dhawan as the team's opener, KL Rahul has played like a true champion. Though Rahul had not played a big innings in the first phase of the tournament, he bounced back really well in the second phase and he ended the group stage with 188 runs in the final 2 games.

Rahul ended his drought of centuries with a marvellous hundred versus Sri Lanka in the 44th match of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma

Matches - 2, Runs - 207, Average - 103.5, Fours - 21, Sixes - 7

The Hitman, Rohit Sharma continued his fine form in the 2019 World Cup as he slammed two more hundreds in the final week of the group stage. Rohit hit his 4th century of this World Cup against Bangladesh before registering his 5th one in the game versus Sri Lanka.

It won't be an understatement to say that Rohit Sharma's form will decide whether India will win the World Cup or not.

