×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan ODI stats

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
41   //    30 May 2019, 20:42 IST

This will be the 11th time that these two teams will be meeting in the World Cup.
This will be the 11th time that these two teams will be meeting in the World Cup.

The second match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will see the West Indies take on Pakistan. These two countries have played 133 ODIs against each other with West Indies leading Pakistan 70-60 head to head. Three of their matches ended in a tie.

In the World Cup, these two teams have met each other ten times with West Indies winning seven matches and Pakistan three. Both these teams have also faced off against each other four times in World Cup held in England with West Indies winning three matches and Pakistan winning one match.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from ODI matches between these two teams.

Batting Performances

339/4 by West Indies in 2005 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams.

43 all out by Pakistan in 1993 is the lowest team total in matches between these two teams.

2390 runs scored by Desmond Haynes of West Indies is the most number of runs scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

156 by Brian Lara of West Indies in 2005 is the highest individual score by a player in matches between these two teams.

42 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

centuries scored by Brian Lara is the most number of centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

Advertisement

18 half-centuries scored by Desmond Haynes is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

Bowling Performances

89 wickets taken by Wasim Akram of Pakistan is the most number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

7/12 by Shahid Afridi of Pakistan in 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams.

11 five-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between these two teams.

2 five-wicket hauls taken by Ian Bishop of West Indies is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

Wicket-keeping Performances

46 dismissals by Jeff Dujon of West Indies is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams.

5 dismissals by Denesh Ramdin (WI) in 2006 and by Kamran Akmal (Pak) in 2013 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in matches between these two teams.

Fielding Performances

33 catches by Carl Hooper of West Indies is the most number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

4 catches taken by Carl Hooper in 1993 is the most number of catches taken in by a player in an innings in matches between these two teams.






Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket West Indies Cricket Brian Lara Wasim Akram
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan - Match details, venue stats, team news & probable XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan - Key players and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: When Pakistan knocked West Indies out of 2011 World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Opinion - Why West Indies are the dark horses of the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why Pakistan need to be wary of the Windies in their tournament opener
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 2 dark horse teams that could be in contention for a semifinal berth
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Classy stroke-makers on show in a high voltage West Indies vs Pakistan Semi-Final
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 1975: Pakistan vs West Indies - The dramatic last-wicket stand
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: The incredible last over in the West Indies vs Pakistan face-off at the 1987 World Cup
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies vs South Africa warm-up match details, venue stats and team news
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 156/5 (29.0 ov)
LIVE
South Africa need 156 runs to won from 21.0 overs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us