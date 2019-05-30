World Cup 2019: West Indies vs Pakistan ODI stats

Nilanjan Sen
41 // 30 May 2019, 20:42 IST

This will be the 11th time that these two teams will be meeting in the World Cup.

The second match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup will see the West Indies take on Pakistan. These two countries have played 133 ODIs against each other with West Indies leading Pakistan 70-60 head to head. Three of their matches ended in a tie.

In the World Cup, these two teams have met each other ten times with West Indies winning seven matches and Pakistan three. Both these teams have also faced off against each other four times in World Cup held in England with West Indies winning three matches and Pakistan winning one match.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from ODI matches between these two teams.

Batting Performances

339/4 by West Indies in 2005 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams.

43 all out by Pakistan in 1993 is the lowest team total in matches between these two teams.

2390 runs scored by Desmond Haynes of West Indies is the most number of runs scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

156 by Brian Lara of West Indies in 2005 is the highest individual score by a player in matches between these two teams.

42 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

5 centuries scored by Brian Lara is the most number of centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

18 half-centuries scored by Desmond Haynes is the most number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

Bowling Performances

89 wickets taken by Wasim Akram of Pakistan is the most number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

7/12 by Shahid Afridi of Pakistan in 2013 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams.

11 five-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between these two teams.

2 five-wicket hauls taken by Ian Bishop of West Indies is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

Wicket-keeping Performances

46 dismissals by Jeff Dujon of West Indies is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams.

5 dismissals by Denesh Ramdin (WI) in 2006 and by Kamran Akmal (Pak) in 2013 is the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in matches between these two teams.

Fielding Performances

33 catches by Carl Hooper of West Indies is the most number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

4 catches taken by Carl Hooper in 1993 is the most number of catches taken in by a player in an innings in matches between these two teams.