×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Why tournament favorites England are imploding

Sourya Chowdhury
ANALYST
Feature
327   //    26 Jun 2019, 12:59 IST

England v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

All that dominance for nothing? England have been the proverbial team to beat in ODI cricket for a couple of years now, and their fans might have felt that this time it's coming home. It, being the World Cup of cricket, a game whose modern version originated in these very shores.

The setting was perfect. The hosts were the No. 1 team in the world, they had a devastating batting line-up that bats till the last man, a well-rounded bowling attack with serious pace and useful spin and a dynamic captain in Eoin Morgan.

They came into the tournament in full bloom as well, decimating Pakistan in a bilateral ODI series where the might of their willow resounded across the world.

A bright start

It seemed England had carried that form into the tournament proper as well with them getting the better of old rivals South Africa without breaking a sweat in the tournament opener. It was a characteristic England performance with the team scoring 300-plus while cruising and the bowlers doing the rest.

It had seemed at that point that the Englishmen would be an indomitable force as the tournament heated up.

A see-saw campaign

Then the first clouds started hovering on the horizon - literally. As the tournament began getting disrupted by rainfall, England's campaign also took a surprise hit against Pakistan in a classic match.

The Asians had been thoroughly decimated by the same side in the series preceding the Cup, but they came out all guns blazing in this league game, scoring a mammoth 348/8 that England failed to chase down despite Joe Root and Jos Buttler getting centuries.

Jason Roy's brilliant innings ensured England returned to winning ways against Bangladesh, while Jofra Archer asserted himself with three wickets to complete a facile win against West Indies.

Things got better against Afghanistan as Morgan slammed 17 sixes to help England to an unconquerable 397/6. It seemed all was well once again in the English empire.

Advertisement

From bad to worse

Then the skeletons began to pop out of the closet. On a sticky pitch and against a resurgent Sri Lankan bowling led by Lasith Malinga, England crumbled in a thriller, failing to chase down 232, thereby opening up the tournament.

Then lightning struck twice as, in the crunch game at Lord's against the tournament's most improved side Australia, England got all out once again while chasing a challenging total. Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff breathed fire with their late swing to wreak havoc after David Warner and Aaron Finch had negated challenging conditions to take Australia to an impressive total.

The empire is now surely crumbling.

What has gone wrong?

For starters, England, with the best batting line-up on paper in the Cup, have just not come good when they have needed to. They got all out in two consecutive chases against Sri Lanka and Australia, and that will worry them no end.

Against Sri Lanka, the need of the hour was for someone to just bat through the innings but no one, not Root nor Morgan, two of the best in the business, stood up to the task. Their temperament again failed the test when they needed to see out the opening spell of the two Aussie quicks on Monday.

Clearly, the issue is not of talent and bombast, as the Englishmen have delivered that a lot in other matches. The issue is of handling pressure - something only Ben Stokes has managed in heroic fashion throughout.

Barring Archer, the bowling has also been insipid, especially in very helpful conditions against Australia where the opening bowlers pitched way too short and failed to take advantage of the swing available.

The spinners have also not come to the party the way those of some other teams such as India have. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali have failed to assert their dominance over opponents.

Worse still, a brilliant fielding side like England were unusually sloppy in the crunch game against Australia. All these factors point to one thing: as the league stage draws to a close, England are struggling to keep their nerves the way they have so successfully done over the last two years.

They are no doubt hampered by the loss of the swashbuckling Jason Roy, but the 11 they are putting out should be capable enough to bring the team home. It is the burden of expectations and years of failures that are weighing down the Englishmen, a psychological cross that they must learn to bear.

Morgan is putting up a brave face after the successive losses.

"We are in charge of how we go from here on in," the England captain said after the defeat.

They are, but they now face a must-win situation against two of the strongest sides in the tournament, India and New Zealand. Will they regain their mental toughness? Will the real England turn up? Only time will tell.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket Eoin Morgan Ben Stokes
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why England are unlikely to win the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 ways how England might not qualify for the semi-finals 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 27, England vs Sri Lanka: Why England will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why the tournament needed the England-Sri Lanka classic
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs Afghanistan, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Ideal playing XI for England against Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Team of the tournament so far
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs Bangladesh, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 24, England vs Afghanistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Who has an advantage in the clash of the favorites?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Yesterday
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Today, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us