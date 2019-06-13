×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Why India should play Vijay Shankar in place of Kedar Jadhav

Aryan
ANALYST
Feature
330   //    13 Jun 2019, 16:09 IST

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 5
India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 5

Just as the Indian squad were looking balanced and relatively in form in the World Cup 2019, they were jolted by an injury to Shikhar Dhawan. The left-handed opener, who scored a sensational century against Austrialia, has been ruled out for three weeks with a thumb injury. As a result, KL Rahul will be expected to open the batting with Rohit Sharma, with the middle order muddle set to restart. While it is likely that either Vijay Shankar or Dinesh Karthik will take up Rahul's middle order slot, there is one player in the middle order who isn't in the best of form - Kedar Jadhav.

His role in the side is that of an all-rounder. He is expected to complete a few overs, especially when any of the frontline bowlers are having an off day. So, it is vital for him to be consistent with his bowling and also keep his place in the squad based on his batting as well. But his returns so far this World Cup haven't been too inspiring.

New Zealand v India - ODI Game 5
New Zealand v India - ODI Game 5

Shankar is a technically solid batsman, a skill that is vital in order to face the seaming conditions in England and Wales. As he has shown in the recent series against New Zealand, he is adept at playing a swinging ball and does not struggle to rotate the strike when the need arises. Furthermore, in the English pitches, fast bowling typically fares better than spin bowling.

So why not replace Kedar with Shankar? Shankar can play a similar role to Kedar, except that he bowls pace and can build an innings better. The side have enough bowlers already -six - if one of Kedar and Shankar are playing. Having both of them playing will result in the team having seven bowlers.

New Zealand v India - ODI Game 3
New Zealand v India - ODI Game 3

A reason for keeping only one of them in the XI is that India will then have the option of playing a consistent player in Dinesh Karthik, who can turn a game around in a couple of balls or can play a long inning as well. The quality that keeps Kedar in the side is that he can bowl too. If Shankar can contribute in that aspect as well, India will have the same number of bowling options. Plus, if Shankar replaces Kedar, then Karthik can come in as well. It's up to the team management to decide which combination to go for in the upcoming games.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Kedar Jadhav Vijay Shankar ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli India Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Why Vijay Shankar is not a perfect fit for the Indian squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: How Vijay Shankar managed to sneak into the Indian squad ahead of Ambati Rayudu
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Is Vijay Shankar the right choice over Ambati Rayudu?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Ideal playing XI for India against New Zealand
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 Concerns that India should iron out in the warm-up games
RELATED STORY
Dinesh Karthik or Vijay Shankar: Who will replace Shikhar Dhawan for World Cup clash against New Zealand?
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Vijay Shankar is picked for India’s World Cup 2019 squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 reasons why India should pick an all-rounder instead of a fourth seamer in the squad
RELATED STORY
Will Vijay Shankar make it to the final World Cup Squad?
RELATED STORY
Can Vijay Shankar be accommodated at number 4 in the World Cup?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Yesterday
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Today, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
Start delayed:
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us