World Cup 2019: Why Ravindra Jadeja should be retained in the Indian line-up for the semifinal against New Zealand

Shubham Athwani 09 Jul 2019, 08:11 IST

Ravindra Jadeja

India finished the league stage of World Cup 2019 by finishing at the top of the points table. The Men in Blue won 7 out of their 9 matches with one defeat against England and a washed-out game against New Zealand. Virat Kohli and Co. will lock horns with the Blackcaps at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

In the last match of the league stage, India easily defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul starred in that match. Both the openers scored centuries in this match. Ravindra Jadeja was included in the squad in place of Yuzvendra Chahal in this match. He bowled brilliantly and gave only 40 runs in his 10 overs and also took the crucial wicket of Kusal Mendis.

Apart from being a bowler who'll give you 10 overs in almost every game, Jadeja can also be an important addition to the batting unit of the team. He played a crucial knock of 54 against the same team in the warm-up match. He was the highest run-scorer of India in that match.

If the middle-order of India is not able to perform well, Jadeja can rise to the occasion and score some important runs at a good strike-rate. He has proved his hitting ability several times and has also played some match-winning knocks over the years for India.

Ravindra Jadeja also comes with a lot of experience as he also played the previous edition of the World Cup. So he is well aware of the pressure of a semi-final game of the World Cup. He is also the best fielder of the current Indian side and has already taken some important catches as a substitute.

Kuldeep Yadav has not performed as per expectations in this World Cup. He has only been able to take 6 wickets from 7 matches with a poor average of 56. So he is likely to be dropped in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Jadeja and Chahal will be in the running for a spot in India's playing XI for Tuesday's semifinal. While the expected pitch and weather conditions do suggest that might go in with three seamers for the game, Jadeja should most definitely be picked if the Indian team management decides to play two spinners.