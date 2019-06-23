×
World Cup 2019: "Yawning is not a crime," says Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
23 Jun 2019

Sarfaraz Ahmed was caught yawning during the India-Pakistan encounter.
Sarfaraz Ahmed was caught yawning during the India-Pakistan encounter.

What's the story?

After being trolled by the cricket universe for yawning during the match against India, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has responded to the controversy. He stated that yawning is a normal thing to do and not a crime. He further added that it is a good thing if people are making money from my yawning. Ahmed even agreed that social media and criticism is not in our hand.

The background

The entire world was waiting for the high voltage clash between India and Pakistan which was to be played on 16 July 2019 in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Fans had gathered from every nook and corner of the world to cheer for their home team as it was a must-win game. Pakistan would have hoped to end the losing streak against India in the history of World Cup but they failed once again. India extended its winning streak against Pakistan to 7 games. But, India’s victory was not the only thing that went viral on social media as several humor pages made Sarfaraz’s yawning GIF from the match go viral as well. 

The heart of the matter

During this highly thrilling encounter, Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was caught yawning in front of the camera which in a way shocked the Pakistani fans. Even though it was not done intentionally, Sarfaraz ended up getting huge criticism for his actions. Now, the player has finally opened up on this incident and he said that -

“Yawning is a normal thing to do, I didn’t commit a sin. If people made money out of me yawning, that’s a good thing,”

What's next?

This incident clearly proves that Sarfaraz Ahmed has been battling against the odds in a very mature way. His positive approach towards social media was a very sensible one, and it clearly shows his courageous character off the field.

