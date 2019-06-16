World Cup 2019: Yuvraj Singh reveals why Rohit Sharma could win the Man of the series

Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh

What's the story?

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has come out on social media and shared an interesting story as to how he predicted that Rohit Sharma can be the man of the tournament in the World Cup.

In case you didn't know

Yuvraj Singh was part of the Mumbai Indians set up for IPL 2019, which was led by Rohit Sharma. While Mumbai Indians won the tournament, Rohit Sharma failed to score big for his team. However, the Mumbaikar has looked in incredible form in the 2019 World Cup with two centuries and one half-century in the three innings in the tournament.

Heart of the matter

Yuvraj Singh tweeted recently to reveal a discussion he had with Rohit Sharma. The legendary southpaw wrote that the topic of discussion was not being able to convert starts into big scores.

Yuvraj then goes on to say that he consoled Rohit by saying that it might be an indication that something good might happen in future. Yuvraj revealed that Sachin had said something similar to tell him before the 2011 World Cup.

The Punjab superstar went on to be the man of the tournament in the 2011 World Cup. It would be interesting to see if the history repeats itself with the 2019 World Cup.

"Chatting to Rohit at ipl time ! Discussion about getting starts but not getting big runs , and I was like you don’t know what lies ahead of you it’s happening for a reason ! Same words told to me by @sachin_rt before 2011 wcup , my mos of 2019 prediction from india @ImRo45" Yuvraj wrote on Twitter

Chatting to Rohit at ipl time ! Discussion about getting starts but not getting big runs , and I was like you don’t know what lies ahead of you it’s happening for a reason ! Same words told to me by @sachin_rt before 2011 wcup , my mos of 2019 prediction from india @ImRo45 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 16, 2019

India have started the 2019 World Cup in a great fashion as they have registered wins in their first two matches. India's third match of the tournament vs New Zealand was abandoned by rain, which handed them a solitary point.

Rohit Sharma played well in both innings as he looked in great knick and notched up a century against South Africa and a half-century against Australia, before putting up a scintillating 140-run knock against Pakistan.

What's next?

The great form of Rohit Sharma must be music to the ears of the Indian fans. If Rohit can continue this form, the prediction made by Yuvraj Singh can well prove to be correct at the end of the tournament.